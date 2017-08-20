‘This Is Us’ Signs ‘That ’70s Show’ Star For Season 2

This Is Us is a ’70s show. And an ’80s, a ’90s show, and even a present-day show. So maybe it’s no surprise that the time-traveling NBC drama has signed one of the most popular stars of the long-running comedy That ’70s Show, Debra Jo Rupp, for its upcoming season. Rupp played matriarch Kitty Forman on the Fox sitcom for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006, and she will now join This Is Us for Season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The That ’70s Show mom will play Linda, a social worker who assists Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) Pearson as they explore adopting a third child.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown recently told People that Randall and Beth’s adoption quest will not go smoothly, in part because the couple is not on the same page about the subject.

“The adoption storyline is big and the way that we go about it transforms from Randall’s original perception of how he thinks it should be,” Brown told the magazine.

“So Beth and Randall come up with a compromise together for what works for them as a couple, similar to how Rebecca and Jack did — but it looks a little bit different.”

Brown also revealed that his character will turn to his mother (Mandy Moore) to get the back-story on how she and his father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) ultimately decided to adopt him after their third triplet died during childbirth.

According to People, the flashback scene set in August 1980 will show that Rebecca needed a lot of convincing from Jack to agree to adopt baby Randall after he was left as a newborn on the steps of a fire station. After finding out that his late father had to do a lot of pushing to get his mother to agree to adopt him, Randall realizes that he will have to do the same to get Beth to agree to the adoption. Randall Pearson decided he wanted to adopt a child after tracking down his biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones) last season.

Debra Jo Rupp joins Sylvester Stallone on the list of guest stars for the second season of This Is Us. Stallone will play himself in a storyline about Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) role in a Hollywood war movie.

The first season of the breakout NBC hit featured a steady stream of big name cameos with guest appearances by Katey Sagal, Brad Garrett, Elizabeth Perkins, Seth Meyers, Jimmi Simpson, Katie Couric, and Ron Howard,

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

