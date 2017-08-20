Song Hye-Kyo To Quit Acting After Marrying Song Joong-Ki?

There is bad news for fans hoping to see Song Hye-Kyo on television. The buzz on social media is that the beautiful actress may quit acting at least for a couple of years. While she may take up occasional modeling projects for Esprit, Laneige, and Dyson — for which she is the brand ambassador, it will be a while before fans see her in a drama or a movie.

According to a recent report by Straits Times, her fiancé Song Joong-Ki also made it clear that he wouldn’t be acting with her. This was contradictory to what he said last year.

Last June, at a fan meeting in Taiwan, the Hallyu actor was asked if he would act with Song Hye-Kyo. The actor said that he would love to. “If Song Hye-Kyo says it’s okay, I’d like to,” he told his fans in Taiwan.

Both Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo skyrocketed to fame when they paired in the military romance, Descendants of the Sun. This drama gained worldwide recognition and won several awards. Fans were hoping to see Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo in the sequel or the Season 2 of Descendants of the Sun. It remains to be seen if the couple will appear together.

From Song Hye-Kyo’s perspective, it makes sense to quit acting for a while, as she needs time to settle down and plan a family. Both Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have hinted several times on social media that they love children. In fact, in a recent interview with “W” magazine, actor Song Joong-Ki made it clear that his family takes precedence over his career. He also added that he wanted to be a good husband and a good father.

“Acting is a unique profession. As an actor, it’s important to strike and balance between work and family. Ultimately, I want to be a good father and a good husband,” he said.

So far, actress Song Hye-Kyo hasn’t announced any acting project yet. Actor Song Joong-Ki, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his recently released Korean movie, Battleship Island.

In July, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo announced their intention to wed. The couple has so far not made a public appearance. Fans of the SongSong couple have been waiting with bated breath to see the couple together.

