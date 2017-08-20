‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs: Screenwriter Drops Hints On ‘GoT’ Prequels’ Storylines, Premiere Dates

With Game of Thrones‘ Season 7 finale coming up in just a few hours, one has to wonder about the spinoff series HBO will be releasing after the main show’s eighth and final season comes to an end. And while details are mostly scant at the moment, a new interview with screenwriter Jane Goldman suggests that fans of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which the TV series is based on, may find some of the GoT prequels’ storylines to be familiar.

Speaking to IGN’s Jim Vejvoda, Goldman was mostly cagey when asked about further details on the Game of Thrones spinoffs, but when she was asked if there will be any stories from the books that fans may recognize, she dropped some hints about that possibility.

“Yeah, I think I can say if I was able to say what mine was — yeah, I think as a book reader or as someone who watched the series, you would say, ‘Oh, that! OK.’ Yeah, it would be recognizable as a past event, but I think that’s probably as far as I can go.”

As many fans are curious as to whether the upcoming prequels would include magical or supernatural creatures, Goldman confirmed that that will certainly be the case on the Game of Thrones spinoffs. She did, however, step short of going into detail on what creatures fans can expect to see on the spinoff shows, stressing instead that she has been working closely with A Song of Ice and Fire author Martin, “talking about ideas and characters and all sorts of interesting things.”

.@Tomhopperhops talks Dickon jokes, Jane Goldman says what she can about spin-offs, and more! – https://t.co/pkjqRbfOeq #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qZVORXhWUe — Watchers on the Wall (@WatchersOTWall) August 20, 2017

Although the new shows, should they get picked up for full seasons, are definitely airing after Game of Thrones Season 8, no one knows for sure when exactly the spinoffs will be premiering on television. But as Goldman put it, HBO appears to be intent on having a spinoff or two premiere soon after GoT ends.

“The sense I get is HBO is very keen to develop something to go on the air sooner rather than later after the series ends, which is why they’ve been in development in earnest, I think.”

As noted by the HuffPost, GoT fans can expect a few things from the four spinoff shows ahead of their release. Each Game of Thrones spinoff will be handled by a separate writer group, and all will have George R.R. Martin’s involvement. It isn’t clear whether all four spinoffs will be picked up for full seasons, but they will all be prequels, and none of the characters familiar to TV viewers will be included in the cast. Additionally, GoT show runners D.B. Weiss and Dan Benioff will not be involved, as the famed duo will be focusing mainly on their upcoming series, Confederate.

The HuffPost also brought up some fan speculations on the possible storylines the Game of Thrones spinoffs may revolve around. Several fans believe that HBO might want to focus on the rebellion led by then-King Robert Baratheon and his good friend Ned Stark, but based on Goldman’s comments to IGN, the HuffPost believes that the GoT prequel she’s handling might go even further back in the A Song of Ice and Fire timeline, and possibly center on the magical city of Old Valyria.

Are you excited for HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff series? If you’ve read the books, are there any specific story arcs from A Song and Ice and Fire you’d want to see covered by these upcoming shows? Let yourself be heard in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by HBO]