‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Learns Alarming News At Custody Hearing, But Also Gets What She Wants

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will attend a custody hearing for Holly. While there, she will get alarming news. However, during that same week, she will also get her heart’s desire.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

Fans thought that Nicole was finally going to get baby Holly from Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). However, just when the deal was nearly sealed, a judge made a shocking decision. He didn’t feel Nicole was fit to raise a child and send the baby to foster care. He wouldn’t even allow her to visit the little girl. Reluctantly, the judge agreed to revisit the matter in two months.

That time is arriving on August 30. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal Nicole Walker will attend the custody hearing. However, she will get some alarming news. The details about what she discovers have not been released. Based on everything Nicole has gone through lately, it could be about anything.

Possibilities include Holly’s foster mother realizing that Nicole approached and held Holly when she was forbidden to do so by a judge. When the foster mom returned to the baby carriage, Nicole looked familiar. However, she couldn’t remember why she recognized her. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) ended up saving the day and pulling Nicole away before she was caught.

It could also have something to do with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) or even Deimos Kiriakis (formerly Vincent Irizarry). Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week tease that Brady will tell Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) about Nicole’s secret. It might revolve around that, even though the killer is supposed to be revealed before the custody hearing takes place.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole and Eric are unsettled by a memory from the Martin House party. https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/cJKNDzwaYe — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 14, 2017

Fortunately, during that same week, she will also receive what her heart desires. Fans in the Daytime Royalty Online forum are assuming it means that Nicole gets custody of her baby. Once that happens, Nicole will finally have what she has always wanted. As the time gets closer for Nicole to leave Salem, viewers are hoping she gets a happy ending.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady's suspicions grow about Nicole and Eric rekindling their romance.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/jHkUMAg2LE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 4, 2017

What do you think is going to happen at baby Holly’s custody hearing? Do you believe Nicole Walker will finally get custody of her daughter on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]