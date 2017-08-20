Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Vs LG V30: Which Android Phablet Will Shine More?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30 will be both revealed this August, with the former coming a week earlier. Both are Android phablets, but each promises a different experience to users. Based on what we currently know, which of the two deserves the spotlight this month?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Vs LG V30: Specs

Both Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30 will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 835 chip, the latest from Qualcomm. The Samsung phablet is said to have a massive 6GB RAM, 9to5Google reported, but we don’t know how much the LG device will carry. The LG G6, the 2017 smartphone flagship, sports 4GB RAM, so the phablet will presumably have more or the same.

In the camera department, both will feature dual cameras. This will be the first time for Samsung, but that doesn’t mean that LG will automatically have a better set. The Galaxy S8’s shooting capabilities are impressive even with a single camera. There’s no telling how the Note 8 will fare with two.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Vs LG V30: Design

Considering that the Galaxy Note 8 will likely be just a bigger version of the Galaxy S8, there’s no doubt that the Samsung phablet will wow the mobile community in terms of design. However, the recent LG V30 design leak proves that it is a worthy contender to the Note brand.

Deep Sea Blue pic.twitter.com/rVBFplhtOC — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

LG has finally moved on from a flat screen to adopt a curvier design with bezels as thin as those in the Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Except for the Galaxy Note 8 being boxier, the leaked V30 render does not look too dissimilar.

LG V30 [tipping for good service is always appreciated: https://t.co/NwZ9Q1RB0N] pic.twitter.com/NxAuLgrpE5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Vs LG V30: Price

According to recent rumors, the Galaxy Note 8’s price is close to $1,000. As BGR reported, the cheapest option may come with a price tag of $800 to $1,000, while the LG V30 is much cheaper at $700. This isn’t too surprising considering that the Samsung phablet has an S Pen and iris scanning. On the other hand, we’re not sure yet what the LG V30 has to offer.

CNET mentioned an LG V30 Plus though, which may be the same size as the Galaxy Note 8. The rumored phablet is also closer in price with an estimated cost of $875.

We’ll know more when both handsets are officially revealed. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on August 23 with pre-orders starting the next day, the Inquisitr previously reported. The LG V30 will be announced on August 31.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]