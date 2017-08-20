‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Worries About Faith Coming Home, Has Nick’s Adorable Girl Aged?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, August 23, state that Chelsea is worried about Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) returning home.

The news that Faith is coming home has sparked a buzz among fans on internet, with many speculating that Faith might be the latest victim of the notorious SORAS (“soap opera rapid aging syndrome”). Rumors that Faith will return to the show as a much older character have sparked further speculation about the surprises she could have in store for viewers.

Regardless of whether she ages or not, it is clear that Faith will come home to meet vastly changed circumstances that could come as a shock to her.

Her grandfather, Victor (Eric Braeden), has thrown her father, Nick (Joshua Morrow), out of the ranch. Nick and Victor are now engaged in a farcical father-son feud. Since Faith left home, Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) have moved in together. This means that Nick will have some explaining to do as to why she and her father are now living at Chelsea’s house. It remains to be seen how Faith reacts to the dramatic changes. Will she accept her new circumstances and bond with Chelsea?

While Faith may not dislike Chelsea, it could come as a jolt to learn that Chelsea is now her stepmother.

The conflict within the family has escalated to a point where it is impossible to hide the truth about the ugly situation from Faith. How would Faith react to the contrived crisis within the family?

Some fans pointed out that Faith’s reaction will depend on whether Y&R writers have made her age rapidly. Despite evidence to the contrary, rumors persist that when Faith returns she would have aged dramatically like several other juvenile characters, such as Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), and Katherine (Sienna Mercuri). The juvenile characters aged so abruptly that viewers were left temporarily disoriented and reeling from the time distortion effect.

Y&R apparently aged the characters quickly as part of efforts to make them appeal to a teenage audience.

However, Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that writers have not “SORASed” Faith. Lind reportedly attended a Y&R fan event held on August 19 in Burbank, California. She reportedly met fans at the event and confirmed that she is returning to the show, according to Soap Opera Intel.

Thus, speculation that Faith would have aged when she returns to the show is baseless. We have confirmation that she is returning in the familiar form of Alyvia Alyn Lind who has not aged much since Nick sent Faith to summer camp.

The fascination with the possibility that Faith might have aged appears to be due to the new possibilities that exchanging the adorable child that left for summer camp with a broody and rebellious teenager could bring to the storyline.

Chelsea would certainly not relish her prospects with a rebellious teenager. Of course, not all teenagers are sulky and rebellious, but settling a teenage Faith down to her new home environment would likely prove to be more complicated.

Yet, Chelsea might end up finding that she still faces considerable difficulties winning over Lind’s Faith who, as fans know, could be difficult to handle when she is in the wrong mood.

Chelsea, for her part, was initially hesitant about moving in together with Nick. Her mind continued to entertain doubts after she decided to move in together with him. Chelsea certainly loves Nick, but she couldn’t help worrying about possible complicating issues.

When Nick eventually tells her that Faith is coming home from summer camp, Chelsea feels uneasy and asks whether Faith is staying with them or with Sharon (Sharon Case). Nick tells her she is staying with them first and later with Sharon.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Faith’s return will likely cause some problems for Chelsea. Victor goes to see Faith at the summer camp and tells her about Nick moving in together with Chelsea. He manages to win her over to his side by making her feel aggrieved about having to live with Chelsea. The fact that when Faith comes home she does not tell Nick that Victor visited her at the summer camp suggests an intrigue to follow.

