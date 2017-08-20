‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Kenya Moore Supports Cynthia Bailey’s Eyewear Line In Cute Outfit

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is expanding her fashion line by debuting an eyewear line on QVC. The affordable eyewear starts at $34.50 and comes in a variety of colors and an envelope case that can carry two pairs.

You can see the beautiful reality TV star model several of the glasses below as well as a video showing off the stylish readers.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore modeled the Cynthia eyewear line in a purple Escada suit that showed off her amazing figure. The 46-year-old former model showed how good the Cynthia Bailey eyewear line looks in an outfit.

Cynthia has a link to her QVC product page on her Instagram account where fans can purchase a set of two readers and an envelope case for $34.50.

According to E News, Cynthia said the following about her readers:

“Readers are a fact of life and you shouldn’t feel embarrassed about it. You can pull out your Cynthia Bailey Eyewear proudly,” she explained. “They just look like fly fashion glasses. I’m not in the business of selling something that isn’t fashion-forward, chic and stylish.”

Cynthia is still on good terms with ex-husband Peter Thomas, who is working on a spin-off series. The series will focus on his career as a club owner and manager after his Real Housewives of Atlanta divorce.

Peter may still appear on RHOA and Cynthia may also appear on his spin-off series; however, this is yet to be confirmed.

Cynthia’s fashion line also consists of her Cargo travel luggage and handbags. The television personality also has a foundation where she donates a percentage of the proceeds to charity.

Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming. Cynthia Bailey is single and despite the rumors, she is not getting back with Peter Thomas. However, they are still friends and are working on some business deals together.

It is unclear whether Cynthia will be looking for love in the upcoming season but the 50-year-old is an ageless beauty and has many potential suitors lining up.

Are you looking forward to RHOA Season 10?

Do you like Cynthia’s eyewear line?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]