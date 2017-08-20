‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Theo And Claire Mend Relationship, Eli Tries To Stop JJ And Lani From Ruining His Plan

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 reveal that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will try to mend their relationship. At the same time, the aspiring singer will help Theo work through his frustration with Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) arrest. Also, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will try to prevent JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) from ruining his plan.

According to She Knows, Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead tease that Theo and Claire might give their romance another try. Since the split, Claire has made it obvious that she wants to be with Theo. Even though she was hurt by him assuming she would make a sex tape, she has had time to evaluate things. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia Rose Keegan said in an interview that Theo grounds Claire. He provides stability in her rollercoaster of a life.

While they work on fixing their relationship, Theo will be dealing with his father’s arrest. He will understandably be frustrated with the situation. It is something that is out of his control. He will want to find a way to help Abe Carver, but will be powerless unless a miracle happens. He might be in for some luck. DOOL spoilers reveal that there will be a twist in Abe’s criminal case. In fact, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will conspire with the mayor.

As for Eli Grant, he will work to keep JJ and Lani from ruining his plan. Details about what Eli has going on were not revealed. Does this have to do with the charges against Abe? Is it related to Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), or is there another storyline involved? What is known is that Dario will send evidence to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 also tease that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will try to escape Bayview. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will get alarming news during her hearing for custody of Holly. During that same week, she will also get her heart’s desire, according to Daytime Royalty Online. As for Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), he will get a terrible shock and turn to his ex, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and his son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will work on starting over. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will confide in Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) about the issues in her marriage. DOOL spoilers tease that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will find herself in danger.

Also, expect Hattie Adams to impersonate Marlena and have a therapy session with Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will interrogate the imposter. Most likely, it has to do with John, who is missing. As for Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), she will move into the Kiriakis mansion. Both women are going to end up freaking out over a certain “sticky situation.”

