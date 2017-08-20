Eminem 2017 Album Release Date And Rumors: Updates Suggest Marshal Mathers To Reveal New Song Feat Pink

Eminem’s 2017 album rumors have resurfaced after reports of a new collaboration between the ingenious rapper and music star Pink unveiled. The new music collection is reportedly expected to release in Q4 2017 with some collaborators that worked with him in the past, including Pink. The information about Em’s and Pink’s collab was disclosed by Senior VP of programming at iHearMedia Tony Travatto on the TV show Mojo in the Morning.

“There is a new Eminem, Pink song coming out, that he said is unbelievable. I got a chance to be one of the first to hear it and it’ll be coming out here very soon.”

For the ones who do not know, it is not the first collab between Slim Shady and Pink. Eminem’s 2010 album, Recovery, featured their first partnership on the song “Won’t Back Down,” which ended up at No. 62 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Eminem 2017 Album rumored to bring back major collabs

It has been over 20 years since Eminem has been contributing with his musical talent in the industry. With a hardcore fan following, Mathers’ songs and albums have always been anticipated for a release as he is noted to be one of the biggest rappers of all time. Rumors speak of a new Eminem album on which Dr. Dre is currently working. Allan Hughes, the Defiant Ones director, himself told in a recent interview how Dr. Dre is working every day recording songs with Eminem for a new album, serving as the executive producer.

“Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know? But I hear what you’re saying. It’s the truth.”

Besides Dre, Eminem’s upcoming album is also believed to feature a song collab with 2Chainz. The last album that Slim Shady released was The Marshall Mathers LP 2, in 2013. The album topped at No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 right from the start but later end up as the second-best-selling album of the year.

Eminem Approves Of His New Album Rumors

After releasing the lyrical attack on the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump (now the official U.S. President), on October 19, 2016, Eminem further revealed that he was also working on a new album by sharing a YouTube video on Instagram and Twitter. The news instantly became viral sending an exhilarating effect among fans all over the world.

While the shrewd MC does not come under the celebrity spotlights that often, he still keeps his fans entertained and motivated through his good appearances at various shows. For instance, he made a cameo in the 2014 film, The Interview, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco. The satirical scene demonstrated how the “Lose Yourself-” rapper could entertain people with his statement: “I’m Gay”(just a movie scene, not actually gay).

Slim Shady Expected to Retire

Surely, Eminem’s 2017 album is one of the most anticipated music contributions that fans are expecting this year. And, the upcoming song with Pink will keep music lovers motivated for the release of the complete collection. Unfortunately, there are also rumors of his retirement, but no one is sure when that is going to happen.

