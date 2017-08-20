Will Queen Elizabeth Stand Down For Prince Charles? What Does This Mean for Kate Middleton And Prince William?

The Queen is not going anywhere, anytime soon. According to “three separate sources,” the Queen will not request that “the Regency Act come into force in the foreseeable future.”

She will not be “stepping down” to allow Prince Charles to become the next King of England. The Queen will remain on the throne, during this time of great transition during Brexit.

The Sunday Times has reported that Queen Elizabeth, age 91, intends on sitting on the throne until she is 95. Then, experts believe she intents on reevaluating the situation on whether she will request the Regency Act.

According to the 1937 Regency Act, the monarch, the Queen, could concede her power to the heir apparent, Prince Charles,”in the event of incapacity of the sovereign through illness, and for the performance of certain royal functions in the name and on behalf of the sovereign in certain other events.” The last time this occurred was nearly 200 years ago. According to the inside sources, the Queen has no intention of making Charles the Prince Regent.

One source insists that as long as the Queen remains healthy, she will stay put. Yet, the source believes that the royal family has to pitch in and help her.

“The Queen has always been so vehement that there will never be a regency unless she was sick to the point of being unable to perform her duties. As long as she’s healthy, regardless of her age, I don’t see a regency. Other members of the royal family can just do more.”

There are some serious political reasons for the Queen remaining at head of state. Just recently, Conservative British politician, Andrew Rosindell, stated that it was “more important than ever” that the Queen remain on the throne as the nation goes through the challenges of Brexit.

“To lose her as a head of state at this point would not benefit the country or be popular.”

Why is Buckingham Palace and Clarence House in the midst of so many questions? There have been many rumors of late, including an alleged “mock coronation”of Prince William and Duchess Catherine that was reported by Yahoo, based on an article by New Idea.

Those rumors have indicated that the Queen will actually pass over Charles and give the throne to William, and make him king and Kate, queen. Yet, despite claims that Kate Middleton does not yet feel ready to become queen, this does not seem to be a problem she needs to resolve anytime soon. The Queen is not going anywhere, and Prince Charles is next in line. It could be decades before William wears the crown.

Currently, the royals are enjoying their annual summer holiday at Balmoral and have mostly been out of the public eye, but one recent royal siting has been quite notable.

Just Wednesday, Prince Charles and Prince William were seen at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh. According to Hello Magazine, this was the first time the two have attended this event together. Charles was a guest of honor at the Tattoo.

After the performance of more than 250 pipers and drummers, the two enjoyed a dram of 10-year-old Glenkinchie whisky.

As the royal family does not answer to rumors in the media, and to public polls that favor William as next king, over Charles. Could this have been intentional, to indicate that the royal father and son were united?

What are your thoughts about the latest report that the Queen is not going anywhere? Do you believe that no matter what the public opinion is, that Queen Elizabeth should remain on the throne, and at her death, Prince Charles should succeed her?

