Joy-Anna Duggar Rides Dirt Bikes With Austin Forsyth: What She Wore Is Making Fans Freak Out

Joy-Anna Duggar just went dirt bike riding for the first time, and the attire she chose for the fun outdoor activity is raising a few eyebrows.

On Saturday evening, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, used their joint Instagram account to share two cute photos of one of their recent adventurous outings. In the first image, which is part of a slideshow, the couple is sharing a dirt bike. Joy-Anna is sitting on the back of the speedy two-wheeler with her arms around her husband’s waist, and both riders are smiling at the camera. Joy-Anna has her own dirt bike in the second image.

According to the Duggar Family Blog, Jim Bob Duggar has said that his daughters “can do anything in a skirt,” and Joy-Anna was out to prove him right. For her dirt bike date, she decided to wear a long floral print dress with thin spaghetti straps. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have always discouraged their daughters from showing too much shoulder and collarbone because they think doing so is immodest, but Joy-Anna’s outfit met their strict modesty standards because she was wearing a striped shirt underneath her dress. To see both photos of her look, swipe left on the image below or click the arrow on the right side of the photo.

I always love getting to do new things & go on new adventures with my man!???? #firsttimedirtbiking #loveyouforeverandalways A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

As you can see, the 19-year-old Counting On star tried to stay safe by wearing all the proper protective gear, including a helmet and shin guards. However, a few of Joy-Anna’s Instagram followers warned her that she was putting herself at risk of getting seriously injured by riding a dirt bike in a long dress. They pointed out that the material from the garment could get caught in a tire or that she could suffer a painful burn if the exposed skin on her legs came in contact with the bike’s hot exhaust system.

“Yes the dress is cute but it’s EXTREMELY dangerous to wear while on a bike of any sort,” wrote one fan.

“I hope it didn’t get caught in the tires or anywhere else. Also when riding in a dress it is really easy to get your legs burned, be careful,” commented another.

Some fans begged Joy-Anna Duggar to consider wearing pants the next time she rides a dirt bike. They noted that her older sister Jinger ditched the Duggar family dress code after she got married, and they think Joy-Anna should do the same. However, according to the Hollywood Gossip, Jinger likely started wearing pants and shorts only because her husband has given her permission to do so. The Duggars believe that a father has authority over a daughter until she gets married, at which time this authority is transferred over to her husband. This is why some of Joy-Anna’s Instagram followers think that Austin is to blame for her impractical bike riding attire.

“A husband who knew how to ride would NEVER let his wife ride in a dress! Talk about unsafe!!! Poor decision making on your husband,” wrote one fan.

Joy-Anna Duggar hasn’t said that her husband has forbidden her from ever wearing pants, but she has admitted that he prefers for her to wear dresses. Before she married Austin, she mostly wore skirts.

Taking some time off work to attend a Bible Conference. So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached! When we attended last year we weren't in a relationship… it's amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year. #ilovemywife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

“I said before that I don’t like dresses, but Austin likes them on me, and so I’m branching out and I’m wearing some dresses now,” Joy-Anna told the Counting On cameras.

One Instagram commenter praised Joy-Anna for dressing in a manner that pleases her husband, no matter what she’s doing.

“You go Joy. If it honors your husband to wear dresses, you wear them girl. Love how your family shines light in this (seemingly) God-forsaken world, especially on T.V.”

Fans may be divided over Joy-Anna Duggar’s wardrobe, but most of them agree on one thing: Her dirt bike date looked like a lot of fun.

[Featured Image by Austin and Joy Forsyth/Instagram]