Person of Interest In Danielle Stislicki Case Charged With Intent To Murder In Unrelated Jogger Attack

A man who police call a person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki disappearance was charged with intent to murder in an unrelated jogger assault that occurred in September 2016.

This new charge was added to the other charges already faced by Floyd Galloway Jr., 30, in the jogger matter, including kidnapping, sexual assault, and intent to do great bodily harm, reports Hometown Life.

Galloway appeared in court on August 18, at which time, District Judge Kathleen McCann ruled there was sufficient evidence for the latest charge against him. According to Hometown Life, the judge said, “I am binding over on that charge… This is a probable cause hearing. It’s not proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Galloway once worked as a security guard at the building where Danielle was employed. His Berkley home was searched shortly after the Farmington Hills, Michigan woman vanished. Various media outlets report that a mattress and other items were removed from the residence during the investigation.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle Stislicki News: Man Finds Missing Woman’s Photo On Dating App: Danielle Stislicki… https://t.co/2ZAiqFTw10 — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) August 16, 2017

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Danielle Stislicki News: Person Of Interest In Missing Woman’s Case Hears 911 Park Attack… https://t.co/byrrm2KGh3 — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) August 3, 2017

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,715, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,715.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]