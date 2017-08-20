‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff’s Novel Gift Is So Popular, Fans Are Asking Star To Open Etsy Store

Audrey Roloff recently enjoyed a baby shower thanks to mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, who put together a little get-together for the mother-to-be. Audrey received various gifts during the event, but among them, one particular item stood out from the rest: a framed, handmade sign featuring a quote from Proverbs 3:15, courtesy of Zach and Tori Roloff.

The present, which was shared by Tori on her personal Instagram account, has been received very well by her more than 574,000 social media followers. As stated by Tori in her photo’s caption, the present is something that she made herself, and it is dedicated to her upcoming niece.

Interestingly, Tori’s handmade gift was lauded by her social media followers, with the image of the piece gaining more than 43,000 likes and 246 comments over the first 12 hours since it was uploaded. Considering Tori’s talents, many of her Instagram followers remarked that the reality TV star should start an online business in the form of an Etsy store. Tori’s creations, after all, are very artistic, and they fit very well with the target demographic of the e-commerce website.

Tori herself has mentioned starting an Etsy account in the past. As reported in this previous report from The Inquisitr, Tori’s Instagram Story already featured the reality TV star making references to online businesses. Also, Jacob Roloff, another member of the family, already started his own Etsy store as a means to sell his first work, Verbing, and it has been moderately successful so far.

“Do it, girl! Open the Etsy shop or start making for friends and family! Love this. Thought of the verse about not despising small beginnings and you have a gift!” gushed one commenter.

“You should start an Etsy store! So talented!” wrote another.

I got to practice some of my sign making for Jer and Auj's baby girl!! I am so excited to meet this little one! #cousinroloff #zandtcreations A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Looking at Tori and Zach’s gift to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, it is quite easy to see why the LPBW star’s Instagram fans are clamoring for the star to open an Etsy store. The handmade piece, after all, is very finely made. Even the font that Tori used in the gift, a stylized version of cursive, is quite unique. Many even remarked that the one-of-a-kind piece, which seems to have been created freehand, looks professionally made.

“It looks so professionally made! I love it!!” one commenter gushed.

It is undeniable that Tori Roloff has a knack for creating beautiful art pieces that would not look out of place in a stylish living room. Her gift to Jeremy and Audrey, for one, would likely stand proudly as one of the expecting couple’s primary art pieces in their new home. Whether Tori would indeed open an Etsy store soon is up for question, but one thing’s for sure: if she ever does, her little special place in the massive e-commerce website would likely be hugely successful.

Jacksons first trip to the zoo!!! ???????????????????????????????????? thanks for tagging along grandma roloff! ❤️ #babyjroloff A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

What do you think about Tori’s latest creation? Do you think she should open an Etsy store? Sound off in the comments below.

Tori Roloff and her growing family are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return for its new season later this year.

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]