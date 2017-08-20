Blac Chyna sure knows how to take advantage of her popularity as she ventured into a brand new line of business.

On Thursday, the voluptuous beauty launched her very own “Chyna Dolls” — a collection of figurines that resembles herself in various looks. Blac Chyna collaborated with My3DNA Inc., a company who is famous for creating figurine dolls replicating celebrities.

The reality star wowed the crowd with her stunning look during her launch party held at MVA Studios in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old mother of two definitely dressed for the occasion as she flaunted her fit physique, just less than a year after giving birth to Dream.

The curvaceous model rocked a velvet blue crop top matched with a sheer maxi skirt adorned with 3D floral pieces.

She accentuated her look with blonde-to-blue ombre hairstyle and barely-there makeup. Blac Chyna also accessorized with diamond-encrusted pieces of jewelry.

The Lashed Bar owner seemed very proud of her newest product as she posed next to the figurine dolls. One figurine resembled Blac Chyna wearing a nude bodysuit with short blonde hair.

Another one featured a skin-tight red dress and curly locks. Both dolls flaunted Blac Chyna’s famous curves and derriere as well as her detailed tattoos.

Chyna’s Dolls reportedly come in six to eight versions and would cost around $75. Other celebrities who have their own figurine versions from My3DNA include Drake, Steve Aoki, Dan Bilzerian and the cast of Black-ish.

Check out Blac Chyna and her figurine dolls below.

Blac Chyna Flaunts Famous Curves At Her Figurine Dolls Launch, Slams Split Rumors With Mechie Chyna Doll In A Red Dress

Chyna Doll In A Nude Bodysuit

Blac Chyna’s Figurine Dolls

Blac Chyna’s Figurine Dolls Launch

Blac Chyna’s Figurine Dolls Launch

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna seemingly slammed rumors that she and Mechie broke up by posting a loved up photo with the rapper. Rob Kardashian’s baby mama took to Snapchat ahead of her figurine dolls launch party and shared the sweet snap.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats???? (@blacchynasnapchats) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

The former exotic dancer was also spotted FaceTiming with her beau as she was headed to a salon. The Daily Mail released some photos of Blac Chyna holding out her phone with Mechie on the screen. Apparently, the couple was in a middle of a video call when the pictures were taken.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Blac Chyna allegedly dumped Mechie after an explosive argument over the rapper’s “constant flirting” with other women on social media.

The news outlet claimed that following the split, the reality star vented her frustration on the mic and recorded a new track at Tarzana studio. There were also claims that Mechie has been trying to patch things up with Blac Chyna, adding that he wants to keep the relationship.

But with Blac Chyna and Mechie’s recent social media activities, it seems like things are going smoothly in their relationship, showing no sign of split whatsoever.

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Images]