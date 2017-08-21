JAY-Z Breaks Silence About Infamous Elevator Fight With Beyonce’s Sister Solange

JAY-Z finally opened up about his controversial and violent clash with Beyonce’s sister Solange at the 2014 Met Gala party.

On Friday, the 47-year-old rap mogul discussed different issues in his life and career during an hour-long podcast interview with the Rap Radar. JAY-Z did not hold back in sharing his side of the story, including the infamous elevator fight with Solange.

Although the rapper did not give specific details on what sparked the argument and how it escalated to a physical fight, he confirmed that it was the only time they had a disagreement and haven’t fought since.

The father of three also reiterated that he’s always had a great relationship with his wife’s sister, adding that Solange is not just his sister-in-law but her sister.

“We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period.”

Proving that the elevator fight with Solange was already a thing of the past, JAY-Z quipped about the incident during the interview and expressed his admiration to his sister-in-law’s music.

“I think we went into the elevator as great artists. I’ve always loved Solange’s music; I thought she was slept on until this last album [“A Seat at the Table.”] I think Bey made an incredible album before, a hundred of them.”

To recall, JAY-Z and Solange were engaged in a physical altercation while inside an elevator. According to reports, the trio attended a Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel in New York when it all went down.

In a surveillance video obtained by TMZ, Solange can be seen ferociously attacking JAY-Z, wildly kicking and swinging at him inside the elevator. Beyonce can also be seen standing next to the rapper without getting physically involved.

The fight became so intense that a bodyguard had to step in and hold back Solange, who continues to strike JAY-Z. The rapper, on the other hand, did not attempt to strike her back.

Eventually, the group exits the elevator and leaves the venue — Beyonce and Solange in the same car while security walks JAY-Z in a different one.

To this date, it remains unclear what really caused the violent fight. Despite the lack of information, Beyonce did address the incident by releasing a statement, claiming that the “family has worked through it.”

Beyonce even brought up the controversial feud in the remix version of her hit song “Flawless,” saying, “Of course, sometimes s— go down when there’s $1 billion on an elevator.”

JAY-Z also appeared to make a public apology to Solange on his new song “Kill Jay Z.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]