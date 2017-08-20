‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Nicole And Zende Break Up? Nicole To Have Miracle Pregnancy

Things are not turning out well for Nicole and Zende in The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers tease that their marriage could have a bad end coming. Meanwhile, Nicole might have a miracle pregnancy, which would merit a recast of Zende.

Nicole (Reign Edwards) and Zende’s (Rome Flynn) relationship has been experiencing some turmoil in the past weeks. While the couple was able to work things out in terms of Nicole’s infertility and attachment to Lizzie, another conflict is about to create a rift in their marriage. Zende has been growing closer to Maya (Karla Mosley), and it is going to bring major issues between them, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Nicole is still feeling incomplete and hurt because she desperately wants to be a mother. She also believes Zende is eager to be a father too, which is why she’s putting up a brave face so as not to cause him more pain. However, as she pulls away and keeps things to herself, Zende has turned to Maya for comfort. And when Nicole finds out, she will feel devastated, stemming from her inability to conceive. These might lead to the end of their marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Zende Wants to Adopt, Nicole Makes Tough Choice –… https://t.co/1XggFwEAdn pic.twitter.com/hNcTcsvcra — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) June 28, 2017

But before that, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Nicole will have a miracle pregnancy. This could pave the way for the recast of Zende. Rome Flynn just confirmed he is leaving the daytime soap. It is not yet clear how the show will address his exit and how long it will take to find his replacement. Ending Zende and Nicole’s marriage could put their storylines to rest for a couple of weeks before the soap introduces the new face of Zende.

Flynn took to social media to announce his departure from The Bold and the Beautiful. He thanked his B&B family for the opportunity to play Zende Forrester since 2015. He is proud to be one of the few African-American actors in the daytime soap. He gave special thanks to his partner on the soap, Reign Edwards, for helping him grow and for working hard with him to make their love look as authentic as possible.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays through Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]