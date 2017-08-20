Jeremy Roloff Describes His Relationship With Audrey As A Finished Puzzle Despite ‘Strain’ On Their Marriage

Jeremy Roloff put it perfectly when he described his relationship with wife Audrey as a couple of puzzle pieces that fit perfectly together despite “stress and anxiety” putting a strain on their marriage.
The Little People, Big World star shared a photo of himself and his very pregnant wife accompanied by a romantic caption that sums up their relationship by far. Jeremy said that “the beauty of a finished puzzle is found in pieces that look nothing alike, but work together perfectly.”
Jeremy penned the emotional note as a tribute to his relationship with Audrey, which apparently has soured a bit recently. He talked about how he and Audrey fell in love despite their differences and how these differences continue to test their relationship and help make their bond stronger. In the note, Jeremy described himself and Audrey as “two completely different puzzle pieces.” He went on to say that both of them were “searching for that perfect fit” and eventually found each other.
According to Jeremy, the experience of the past few months is a testament to how different they are. Yet that has not deterred the couple’s love for each other as Jeremy explained that “a healthy marriage does not hinge on compatibility.” Jeremy stressed that one ingredient to a happy marriage is the couple’s ability to deal with their incompatibilities.
The beauty of a finished puzzle is found in pieces that look nothing alike, but work together perfectly. The last few months have proven to show Auj and I just how different we are. Two completely different puzzle pieces, searching for that perfect fit. What we've learned is, a healthy marriage does not hindge on compatability, rather how we deal with incompatibility. Robert C. Dodds puts it like this, "the goal in marriage is not to think alike, but to think together." Let's remember that the beauty of the puzzle, is found in it's differences working together, not resisting one another. #beating50percent #stayingido ????: @dawn_photo @beating50
Jeremy also quoted the late Robert C. Dodds, a psychologist and marriage counselor during his time, in describing what he learned from his recent experiences.
“The goal in marriage is not to think alike, but to think together.”
The 27-year-old reality TV star also reminded everyone that the beauty of the puzzle is found in its differences working together, not resisting one another.”
Jeremy recently revealed that he and Audrey are experiencing a little strain in their marriage due to the pressures of their baby’s impending arrival. This explains why his latest social media posts centered on the couple’s differences and that they were able to cope with them and use these differences to strengthen their relationship. In Touch Weekly reported that Jeremy opened up to fans about his struggles with the pregnancy among other things he needs to deal with.
Jeremy explained to the couple’s supporters on their Instagram page, @Beating50, that he’s been busy with his house projects aside from helping out with Audrey’s pregnancy.
“We’ve been living in our home for a week now! I’ve been doing a TON of projects to finish up the remodel and Auj is 38 weeks pregnant! What a crazy time.”
The soon-to-be dad explained that the pressure of remodeling their home has taken a toll on him and his relationship with Audrey. Jeremy hinted that enduring a remodeling project and “some other large undertaking” has “put a strain” on their marriage.
“Sometimes things that should be nothing but fun can turn to stress and anxiety, definitely something we have experienced through this process.”
To his credit, Jeremy has been open about his feelings and admitted to having problems with their relationship. He’s also putting effort into their marriage by looking for ways to deal with the issues. Jeremy even asked their supporters for some advice.
“What have you learned about dealing with stress that’s helped? Please share!”
I've been learning a lot from @jeremyroloff about gentleness. He is not quick to lash out, react, or demand. He is kind, patience, and gentle. Me on the other hand… gentleness is not one of my strengths???? It's not natural for me to live "with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” Ephesians 4:1-2 I have to remind myself of this verse often and the Lord is constantly convicting to demonstrate MORE gentleness. Especially in my marriage, I so often fall into the trap of wanting to be right, more than striving to bear fruit. I'm often guilty of wanting to prove a point, more than desiring to promote unity. And I don't think I'm the only one who needs this reminder… So many of our marriages, families, churches, and friendships today are not displaying gentleness. And with all the hurt and brokenness abouding in our world, we need more people who are gentle. Gentleness is a result of self-control. It’s not reactionary, it’s a thoughtful and considerate response. Gentleness meets people where they are at, rather than yanking them with impatient persistence to where you stand. We are called to speak the truth with gentleness and respect. "People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” – Theodore Roosevelt Be MORE gentle this week. #alwaysmore #alwaysmoredevotionals #alwaysmoregentleness #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj
Audrey also recently shared her feelings on Instagram along with a cute photo of the couple. In the said post, Audrey expressed her appreciation for Jeremy’s gentleness, kindness, and patience. She even pointed out that gentleness is not one of her strengths which proves Jeremy’s point on being different yet working together perfectly like puzzle pieces.
[Featured Image by Jeremy Roloff/Facebook]