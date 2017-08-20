Official ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast: ABC’s Announcement Date Revealed

The official Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast line up is about to come out so fans can get excited about the show, which premieres in September. Rumors have pegged some political figures, as well as several Bachelor contestants, and a world renowned singer to be in the anticipated line-up. Will any of them be on the DWTS cast?

According to Pure DWTS, ABC will announce the official cast of Dancing with the Stars for Season 25 on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday, August 24. The wait is almost over after a summer full of rumors and talk about who’ll be on the show. The most talked about figures as being possible DWTS contestants have been those cut out of President Trump’s inner circle. After former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former communications director Anthony Scaramucci were let go from their jobs, gossip erupted that ABC contacted each of them about appearing on the show for Season 25.

DWTS producer Deena Katz insists that there’s a fine line on who to put on the show when it comes to political figures because the show needs to have contestants from a variety of backgrounds. In early August, there were two more slots to fill for the official cast list. Chances are those slots have been filled, and the network is ready to make the official announcement.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ has its eyes on Sean Spicer for season 25 https://t.co/qIRXurmQUN pic.twitter.com/dUFjecRblb — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2017

Other names being thrown around to be on Dancing with the Stars this fall are a number of Bachelor alums that include Rachel Lindsay, DeMario Jackson, and Corinne Olympios. It’s presumed that none of them will be on the cast list, but one never knows until the finalized list is revealed. Celine Dion is another big celebrity that was in headlines over possibly joining the show. DWTS pro dancer Derek Hough said he’d definitely be back on the show if Celine signed on because she’s a “legend” and has “icon” status.

Who would you like to see on ABC’s official cast list for DWTS?

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are expected to resume hosting duties for the fall, 2017 season.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres on Monday, September, 18 at 8 p.m., ET/PT on ABC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]