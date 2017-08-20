‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is Anjelica The Unexpected Death? Fans Speculate Bonnie Commits Murder

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease there will be another death in Salem. With Morgan Fairchild’s run on the soap opera ending, it is clear that the victim is Anjelica Deveraux. As for her demise, fans are speculating that one of her minions murders her. Looking at the various teasers that have been released so far, it appears that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is the most likely suspect.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the long-running series.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it was teased that Salem residents would be shocked by an unexpected death. In the Daytime Royalty Online forums, one user said Morgan Fairchild‘s time on Days Of Our Lives was coming to an end. That led to fans speculating that Anjelica Deveraux was the character who dies.

DOOL spoilers reveal that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) wonder who Hattie Adams is working with. At the prison, Adrienne comes to the conclusion that Anjelica is responsible for her sudden imprisonment. It was also hinted that one Salem resident will be stunned to find out that Anjelica is dead.

Even though it was not revealed if Anjelica dies from an illness, accident, or is murdered, viewers are assuming someone takes her life. A few fans in online forums are predicting that Bonnie Lockhart will kill her. The speculation makes sense, especially considering what happens in the next two weeks.

In a recent interview with Judi Evans in Soap Opera Digest, the actress explained that Bonnie doesn’t like being told what to do. However, in order to prevent going back to prison, she is at Anjelica’s mercy. Things between the two women will get heated when Anjelica and Hattie make a shocking discovery. The two women find out Lucas and Bonnie slept together.

Anjelica is not happy about this at all. Previously, she warned Bonnie to impersonate Adrienne Kiriakis and break up with Lucas. She did that, but can’t help but find herself drawn to him. She also feels guilty that the split has caused Lucas to go back to drinking.

When Queen Anjelica finds out that her orders were disobeyed, she is going to go ballistic on Bonnie. She is under a lot of stress trying to convince everyone she is Adrienne. Even though she is doing Anjelica’s bidding, she would prefer to go in another direction. These factors, along with not enjoying being told what to do, might cause Bonnie to bite back.

Do you believe Anjelica Deveraux is the unexpected death on Days Of Our Lives? Will Bonnie Lockhart lose control and kill Morgan Fairchild’s character? How will that affect Justin, Adrienne, and Lucas?

