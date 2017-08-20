‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Spoilers: New Set Pictures Hint Hotter Scenes, One Agent MIA In Episode 1

Criminal Minds Season 13 will be back on screen in about a month, and more details emerge as the production team shares more information about the upcoming episodes. While there are no concrete details on what’s going down on the Season 13 premiere, here’s what we know so far.

Season 13 Premiere

During the Season 12 finale, the BAU agents tried to pursue a lead they received: a suspicious text from Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) luring them to a safe house where they could supposedly meet Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). Despite knowing the sender was not Garcia, Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), JJ (A.J. Cook), Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Tara (Aisha Tyler), Rossi (Joe Mantegna), and Walker (Damon Gupton) head out to the location.

While the agents expected to face a dangerous situation, they did not anticipate that Scratch, who they suspect is behind it, will act right away. Their enemy ambushed them, and the season ended with the SUVs plowed by an 18-wheeler.

Criminal Minds spoilers reveal the title of the Season 13 premiere is “Wheels Up.” The episode was written by Breen Frazier and directed by Glenn Kershaw. Given how Season 12 ended, this could have something to do with the aftermath of the car crash. Criminal Minds‘ executive producer revealed the title of the episode premiere in a tweet back in July. And just a few days ago, he posted a picture of the cast with the same caption.

Erica Messer also talked in detail about what will happen in Criminal Minds in the Season 13 premiere. According to her, Garcia will receive news that the team ran into some trouble and she will place a call to Agent Simmons (Daniel Henney). Simmons will help her trace the team based on their last known signal. They will find out about the accident, and after checking who was injured, they discover one team member is lost.

In an earlier interview with Paget Brewster, the actress revealed they will know what happened to the team in the first episode. She also mentioned it’s pretty obvious who would be missing from the team. Simmons and Garcia will spend most of their time looking for the missing agent in the season premiere.

More Spoilers

Several details have been revealed as to the upcoming season premiere of Criminal Minds; it seems like the team will also make progress in taking Scratch into custody. There were also reports on the return of the serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell in the upcoming season.

Simmons and Alvez…bring on season 13!! #criminalminds #unsublife #cbs A post shared by Daniel Henney (다니엘 헤니) (@danielhenneyofficial) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Titles of the first five episodes of the season were already released, and it’s bound to be an exciting season as another hunk joins the team. According to Bring, titles for Episodes 2 to 5 are “To A Better Place,” “Killer App,” “Blue Angel,” and “The Bunker.”

Criminal Minds Season 13 will be back on September 27, Wednesday, at 10 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]