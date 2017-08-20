Carly Waddell, Evan Bass Make Huge Gender Reveal

The fans have been wondering if Carly Waddell and Evan Bass will have a boy or a girl. The couple just recently got married on Bachelor in Paradise and now they are expecting their first child together. Carly went to her Instagram today to share big news about the gender of their baby. Evan already has three boys from a previous relationship, so it has really seemed like this couple is hoping for a girl.

Carly and Evan recently had a big wedding on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple fell in love on the show last season and then came back this time around to get married. Not long after their wedding, they announced that they were expecting a baby. Today Carly went to her Instagram to post a picture and share that they have a little girl on the way. This is really exciting news for them considering that they already have three boys at home. As you can see below, the boys were in the big gender reveal picture that they did. If they had a party to announce the gender, then they didn’t share about this news. A lot of people do big parties now to share if they are having a girl or a boy.

Carly’s best friend Jade Roper Tolbert just had her first baby and it was a little girl. This means that they will both have girls that are less than a year apart and are the perfect age to play together. Carly hasn’t shared her exact due date yet, but she always does a great job of telling fans what is going on by posting on social networks about it all.

This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! ???? IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!! ???????????????? A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Are you happy to hear that Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are having a little girl? Carly is excited she won’t be the only girl anymore. Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss watching new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday nights on ABC to see if anyone else finds love this season. Hopefully, another couple ends up finding the kind of love that Evan Bass and Carly Waddell did last season.

Wearing festive off the shoulder ruffles because Bachelor in Paradise is on today and we are SO EXCITED!!! #bip photocred @nazperez ???? A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]