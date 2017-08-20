‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Finds Out Who The Mystery Woman Heading Prostitution Ring Is

The Young and the Restless is featuring another socially relevant issue to promote another cause. This week on Y&R, Scott might find out the identity of the mystery woman who is heading a prostitution ring.

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that Scott’s (Daniel Hall) undercover work might finally pay off. While undercover, he finds out that a woman is punishing Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). Speculations say that it might be Crystal and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) mother.

Tessa has an apparent fear of Zack (Ryan Ashton), who told her he could not help her find Crystal, which is suspicious. Zack made a phone call and told the person what Crystal told him about the law enforcement, according to spoilers via CDL. Crystal will be in grave danger, and Tessa would take action to save her. In return, Tessa’s life would also be in danger.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is also connected to this storyline of a prostitution ring in Genoa City. Sharon’s placement at the Crisis Hotline Center is not just a volunteer effort but a way to set the stage for Crystal’s initial contact. This week, Sharon will get a lead on Crystal, according to Soaps. She will be able to catch on Tessa and Crystal and would call reinforcements. The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next two weeks tease that Scott might take things on his own and plan to rescue Tessa and Crystal himself, and he needs to act fast.

The Young and Restless Spoilers: Sharon and Scott Goes On Date – Next Y&R Super Couple? https://t.co/E0cHoGsUfG pic.twitter.com/kh3GyiDFnf — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) April 16, 2017

It is not yet clear who the mystery woman is and how Scott would reveal her. According to spoilers, the woman leading the sex trafficking is someone close to Tessa. Back in June, spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is Tessa’s mother. The villain is currently wrecking havoc in The Bold and the Beautiful, but the character is rumored to return to The Young and the Restless.

Today on #YR, Mariah asks Tessa to open up to her and Lily tells Mattie to stay away from Reed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/8XilPNabW8 pic.twitter.com/wQM80dcEqm — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 15, 2017

Who do you think the head of the prostitution ring is? Should Sheila return to The Young and the Restless or stay where she is? Sound off your comments below.

The Young and the Restless airs every weekday at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

On today's #YR, Sharon finds herself in serious danger, and Graham keeps a secret from Dina. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rX8itHDKJt pic.twitter.com/yJMu6isayJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for OUT Magazine]