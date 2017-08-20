Jinger Duggar Wears Red Pants In Jeremy Vuolo Photo, Fans Complain As ‘Counting On’ Couple Goes Hollywood

Jinger Duggar rocked a pair of red pants during a recent trip to Hollywood, but some Duggar fans are over her daring new style.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, visited the Getty Villa education center and museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, and they shared the experience with their fans by posting a few Instagram photos of the building’s incredible architecture and the antiquities on display there. However, many of Jeremy and Jinger’s Instagram followers were more impressed with the couple’s photos than the ancient artwork.

Unsurprisingly, one of the images from their trip that’s been getting the most attention is a picture of Jinger Duggar wearing pants. She’s been photographed rocking jeans and slacks numerous times now, but some Duggar fans can’t help but celebrate every new image of the Counting On star’s evolving sartorial choices; they seem to be relieved that she hasn’t reverted to her old ways of wearing nothing but dresses and skirts. Jinger is the first Duggar daughter to buck her family’s favorite Christian fundamentalist fashion trend by regularly stepping out in pants and shorts, and her wardrobe decisions have become more and more adventurous lately.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jeremy recently shared a photo of his wife showing off her sporty side by wearing a pair of pink skinny jeans and Air Jordans. Jinger picked out another colorful pair of pants for their trip to the Getty Villa: a pair of eye-catching bright red slacks. She paired the comfy pants with a gray T-shirt and brown sandals.

@jingervuolo and I enjoyed a wonderful time w/ @heraldgandi & @littledebbie456 at the Getty Villa. For a more artistic vantage-point, see ????????'s photos. ???????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Many fans responded to the image by letting Jeremy Vuolo know how much they love his wife’s new look, but others complained about all the pants comments flooding his Instagram page.

“Can we stop commenting that Jinger is wearing pants, please? I think we know already. She looks great as usual,” wrote one of his followers.

“Know what’s so dumb? If you type Jinger into google, the 3rd thing that pops up is ‘jinger pants’. Lawd. People can we stop talking about the pants already. Next person who says ‘pants’ has to buy all of her followers a lollipop,” another commented.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t reveal whether they were just in Los Angeles to see the sights or whether there was some other purpose for their visit, but they seemed to have a blast during their trip. They made sure that they got to see the Hollywood sign, and Jeremy shared a cute photo of Jinger posing in front of the iconic landmark.

The Hollywood sign!….a bit smaller than we'd imagined it but impressive nonetheless ???? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Jinger Duggar also shared a few photos of Jeremy, all of which were taken during their visit to the Getty Villa. However, fans didn’t comment on her husband’s outfit; instead, they praised Jinger’s photography skills.

“You truly have an artistic, creative eye & gift with your photography!” wrote one of her followers.

Scenes of the Getty Villa A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar’s trip may not be over yet, so fans will have to stay tuned to see if they share any more photos of their California adventures. Who knows? Maybe Jinger will go full Hollywood by purchasing a few new pairs of pants during a Rodeo Drive shopping trip.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]