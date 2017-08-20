Powerball August 19 Winning Numbers: Find The Winning Combination For Saturday’s $535 Million Jackpot

The Powerball winning numbers are almost in, and someone in the United States could be holding a ticket for the $535 million jackpot.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is the fifth-largest in the game’s history, good for more than half a billion dollars. It has been six months since someone matched all six balls, with the jackpot growing larger and larger each time. This week has been a media bonanza surrounding the drawing, and convenience stores have been hit by long lines of people hoping to win the massive grand prize.

The Powerball winning numbers for August 19 can be found below, along with a link to find if your ticket is a winner — even if you don’t get the jackpot.

The Powerball winning numbers are: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball number 13

As Fox News noted, the Powerball winner will have the option of taking the full $535 million jackpot as an annual annuity option that is paid over 29 years. There is also the option — which is usually the route taken by jackpot winners — of taking a lump sum payout, which, in this case, would be $340.1 million. After taxes, the winner will take home approximately $243 million.

If you didn’t win the jackpot on August 19, the Powerball winning numbers could still net some kind of winnings. A full list of prizes can be found below.

Match five numbers plus the Powerball: Grand prize of $535 million (odds are 1-292,201,338)

Match five numbers: $1 million (odds are 1-11,688,053.52)

Match four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000 (odds are 1-913,129.18)

Match four numbers: $100 (odds are 1-36,525.17)

Match three numbers plus Powerball: $100 (odds are 1-14,494.11)

Match three numbers: $7 (odds are 1-579.76)

Match two numbers plus Powerball: $7 (odds are 1-701.33)

Match one number plus Powerball: $4 (odds are 1-91.98)

Match Powerball: $4 (odds are 1-38.32)

Those who want to watch video of the Powerball drawing can check here.

Live results for $535M Powerball drawing on 08/19/17 https://t.co/gDpHqqQyf2 — Grand Rapids Press (@GRPress) August 19, 2017

If Powerball doesn’t find a winner on Saturday, the jackpot will continue to rise — and could jump by hundreds of millions of dollars at this point. The prize isn’t yet close to the record $1.5 billion jackpot paid out in January, 2016.

The full Powerball winning numbers, along with odds and total number of winners can be found here.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]