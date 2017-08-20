‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Veto Results, Will Week 8 Power Of Veto Winner Use It?

Big Brother 19 spoilers now include the Week 8 Veto results. The Power of Veto was up for grabs in the BB19 house on Saturday (August 19), giving Mark Jansen a specific opportunity to acquire safety for himself. It also presented Mark with a golden opportunity to secure an ally in the house and a spot in the final eight this summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers came out when the live feeds finally got turned on late Friday night (August 18). For readers who don’t know what happened yet, Christmas Abbott won the Head of Household Competition, giving her a chance to read a letter from home. Christmas also got to name two nominees for eviction, which could have been a game-changing opportunity for her in the BB19 house.

Christmas nominated Jason Dent and Matthew Clines for eviction, basically viewing them as two pawns in a mission to get Mark Jansen out of the house. With only nine houseguests left in the game, though, Mark had a good chance to have his name drawn to play in the Veto Competition. If Mark found a way to win the Power of Veto, he could have safety from eviction this week and also force the house to shake itself up at the next Eviction Ceremony. Would the latest round of Big Brother 19 spoilers present good news for fans of Mark?

With a lot on the line, it did not go the way that Mark Jansen would have preferred. When the BB19 feeds returned following the Veto Competition, it was revealed that Jason Dent had won the Power of Veto. He was quickly congratulated by Paul Abrahamian as they began cleaning up after a very messy competition. This made it abundantly clear that the prior plan to backdoor Mark was about to get put in motion. This is the worst case scenario for Mark because now he can’t even convince the Veto winner to not use it on themselves.

The Veto Ceremony will take place on Monday (August 19), with Jason Dent expected to use the Power of Veto on himself. That will force Christmas Abbott to name a replacement nominee, who is very likely to be Mark Jansen. On Thursday night (August 24), the rest of the cast will then vote on whether to send Jason or Matt Clines to the BB19 jury. It would be very surprising if it’s not a unanimous eviction vote, likely making these very disappointing Big Brother 19 spoilers for anyone who had hoped Mark could find a way to win this summer.

