Watch Powerball Drawing Live Online: Where And When To Find Streaming Video Of August 19 Drawing

Those who want to watch the Powerball drawing live online will be in luck, with streaming video of the August 19 drawing worth a whopping $535 million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m ET (7:59 p.m. PT) and will be covered by local television stations across the country, but those unable to make it to a television will also have a chance to catch the drawing live online.

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history, meaning the lucky winner (or winners) will get a lump sum of close to $340.1 million, CBS News reported. Adding in the 25 percent federal tax and the winner will go home with about $243 million, the report added.

Those who watch the Powerball drawing live online could likely win something, even if it’s not the grand prize. In the drawing earlier this week, there were a total of 2.6 million winners, Powerball noted.

Winners up to $600 can be redeemed at any licensed lottery retailer in the same jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased, CBS News noted. The tickets do not have to be cashed in at the same store where they were purchased, and winners have between 90 days and one year to redeem their prizes, depending on the state where the ticket was purchased.

If no one wins this week, the drawing will increase again for Wednesday’s drawing — likely by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The total for Saturday’s jackpot rose steadily throughout the week, starting at $510 million and creeping ever upward, with reports that the jackpot at the time of the drawing was close to $535 million.

Only a few hours left to get a lucky Powerball ticket as the jackpot swells to $535 million https://t.co/gf0vUZKJOT pic.twitter.com/y0cVEZGhAe — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 19, 2017

There has been a storm of attention surrounding the ever-growing Powerball jackpot, which is starting to rival the attention around the record $1 billion jackpot in early 2016. News outlets nationwide have covered the long lines at convenience stores and interviewed people looking to buck the incredible odds and win the life-changing jackpot.

Those who want to watch the Powerball drawing live online can catch streaming video at the Powerball MegaMillions website. Anyone who misses the live drawing will be able to catch a video of the drawing by clicking here.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]