‘BB19’ News: Jessica Says She Screamed When Cody Said He’d Marry Her, Talks Surprise Finale Proposal [Video]

Former BB19 houseguest Jessica Graf was evicted from the game over a week ago. She was the last person to head home before the Big Brother 19 jury was formed. Her showmance partner, Cody Nickson, followed her out the door on Thursday but is the first person to be part of the BB19 jury, so the couple won’t get to see one another until the show ends.

Nevertheless, Jessica has been watching BB19 and spoke out just days ago about an unexpected statement Cody made regarding their future during his eviction interview. She also talked about a joke she considered playing at the Big Brother 19 finale when she encounters Cody once again.

In an interview with Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP) host Rob Cesternino and live feed correspondent Brent Wolgamott, Jessica was asked about her showmance with Cody and how she reacted when, following his eviction, he spoke with BB19 host Julie Chen saying he would marry Jessica.

Regarding Cody’s announcement, Jessica told the RHAP crew, “I literally did scream… I did scream… I literally screamed out loud when he said it.”

Jessica went on to state that before Cody’s eviction, she had joked on Twitter about surprising Cody and proposing to him during the Big Brother 19 finale. She noted about Cody’s marriage plans, “the fact that he just said that was just a cherry on top of that… So, it was cute.”

When asked by Rob if Cody’s statement to Julie was a joke, Jessica responded with, “I don’t think he’s joking.” She then chuckled and stated, “He better not be joking.”

Jessica said regarding her desire to marry Cody, “Of course I’m open to it.” She indicated that his mother had texted her immediately after his proclamation as well.

The BB19 finale is just weeks away, and only time will tell if a proposal really does take place involving Jessica and Cody during the finale episode.

Remember when we were all one big happy family? Yeah, that's over now. #BB19 A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by The Jessica Graf/Instagram]