Kourtney Kardashian Wants To Enroll In Law School, Become A Lawyer Like Her Father

Like father, like daughter?

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly has dreams that extend beyond that realm of reality television. Even though the eldest Kardashian has attained much fame and success as a reality star, a new report by Radar Online suggests that Kourtney is looking to transition into a more respectable field: law. Yes, that’s right. Kourtney Kardashian reportedly wants to become a lawyer — like her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr.

“She probably doesn’t have to work for the rest of her life, but that’s not how she rolls,” an insider told Radar. “She’s always wanted to go back to school and nearly signed up for another college degree last year.”

This isn’t a spur of the moment idea, alleges the insider. Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian has been interested in law for a while now, but allowed her failing relationship with Scott Disick to postpone her dreams. Kourtney and Scott’s rocky on-again, off-again relationship, which produced three kids, has been well-documented throughout the years. In addition to rumors of infidelity, there have also been rumblings of alcohol abuse — enough to distract anyone. But now that Scott is no longer in her life in a romantic capacity, Kourtney is now ready to enroll in some classes and kick start her new venture to honor her father.

“She’s very proud of her father’s achievements and she knows he always wanted her to be a lawyer,” added the source.

The insider didn’t state that Kourtney Kardashian had any plans, should she actually become a lawyer, to transition out of the spotlight, however — not that it would be likely. As a member of TV’s most famous family, it’s safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian would garner attention no matter what her profession was. And since she wants to follow in her father’s footsteps, it’s almost certain that any trial she was a part of would become a media circus, reminiscent of the infamous O.J. Simpson trial that her father, Robert Kardashian, Sr., served on.

[Featured Image By Charlie Gallay/Getty Images ]