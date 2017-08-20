‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf On Relationship Sabotage, Discusses Brady And Nicole’s ‘Divide’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady Black and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) might not be together for much longer. In an interview, Eric Martsolf discussed Brady and Nicole’s “divide.” The actor also explained that his character isn’t aware how his actions could push a woman away. He described it as “relationship sabotage.”

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf explained what is, or rather what is not, going through Brady Black‘s mind. As fans have seen during the past few weeks, his jealousy is completely out of control. When Brady gets something in his mind, it is difficult to convince him otherwise. Those beliefs will often cause him to do things that he could later regret.

An example of this is wanting Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) arrested for the murder of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). It is not about justice for him. His goal was to get rid of Eric, so he wouldn’t risk losing Nicole to the former priest. On Friday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Brady realized just how wrong he had been about Eric and Nicole’s relationship.

Does Brady realize his actions are not keeping Nicole close, but are pushing her away? Eric Martsolf revealed that his character doesn’t think that way. The possible ramifications of his behavior haven’t even entered into his mind. He also teased that it will cause a division between Brady and Nicole. It seems that his actions are going to cause the romance to crumble.

“It’s just complete relationship sabotage that Brady is dealing with and he doesn’t see it yet. You cannot forge a relationship with suspicion. It’s slowly creating a divide between the two.”

With Arianne Zucker leaving Days Of Our Lives, Nicole will eventually be single again. Eric Martsolf has no plans to leave the soap opera, and neither does Greg Vaughan. Brady and Nicole breaking up is inevitable, the only questions are when will it happen, and what will be the breaking point?

What do you think of what Eric Martsolf revealed about Brady Black’s relationship sabotage on Days Of Our Lives? What will be the breaking point for Brady and Nicole?

