Is Tom Cruise Going Through Scientology Counseling After Accident On ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Set?

Tom Cruise may have to undergo some Scientology counseling as a result of his recent movie stunt accident, Radar Online reports. That’s because the church believes that accidents like these are signs of deeper trouble in a person’s life. According to Radar Online‘s source, the church’s leaders could interpret the accident as a sign that Cruise has “suppressive people” or “potential trouble sources” in his life.

“According to the Church’s faith, it believes that illnesses and accidents like this come because there is a Potential Trouble Source in someone’s life,” the source said.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Cruise hurt himself while filming a death-defying stunt on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in London. During the stunt, Cruise had to jump from one building to another, but he missed the landing and crashed into a wall. The actor, who has become well known for doing his own stunts, broke his ankle, which will delay filming for at least two months.

As for who those potential trouble sources could be, the “insider” provided a list of candidates. There’s Tom’s ex-wives, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, who left the church. Another major candidate is Suri Cruise, Tom’s youngest daughter. As Radar Online notes, Tom reportedly hasn’t seen her in three years.

One person who has recently admitted that she isn’t the biggest fan of Cruise is Leah Remini. During a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, August 15, Remini called Cruise “diabolical” when she was asked if he was a good person, Us Weekly reports.

“There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person,” she said.

Remini is a former Scientologist who has gone to war with the church by exposing some of its more questionable practices in her A&E docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Remini has said that her goal is to collect enough evidence of Scientology’s alleged criminal activity to open a federal investigation. She eventually wants to get the IRS, the FBI, and the Justice Department involved, according to an interview she gave to the Hollywood Reporter.

As you can imagine, the Church of Scientology has condemned Remini and her show, calling it a distortion of the truth in a statement to Us Weekly.

