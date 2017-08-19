Poll: 61 Percent Of Trump Supporters Cannot Imagine President Doing Anything To Lose Their Support

A new poll indicates that almost two-thirds of all President Trump supporters cannot think of anything he could do to shake their loyalty to him. To be clear: six out of 10 people who approve of Trump cannot envision anything that would make them disapprove of the job he is doing as president.

Monmouth University released a poll this week that highlighted the entrenchment on both sides of the Trump approval issue. Not only did 61 percent of Trump’s supporters who approve of his job performance as president say they would stick with President Trump no matter what, nearly the same number of respondents who disapprove (57 percent) say they can’t see the president doing anything to allow them to approve of his job performance — except perhaps submitting his resignation.

All told, the poll indicated that 53 percent of Americans are irreversibly set in their opinions of how the president is doing his job.

The poll also found that of the intractable Trump supporters, the respondents were more likely to be 55-years-old or older, less likely to be 35-years-old or younger, more likely to be non-Hispanic whites, and less likely to have obtained a college degree. The supporters were nearly split equally between men and women.

As for those who disapprove, the respondents were more likely to be women, non-white, and more likely to have gained a college degree. Those who disapprove came from a sample that was consistent with the general population at large.

Both supporters and non-supporters came from income groups that reflected consistency with the general public’s income distribution.

As for the effect of the recent tragic events that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, a determination cannot be made, according to Monmouth University pollsters.

“It is not clear yet what impact the events in Charlottesville and the president’s response had on his rating as this unexpectedly occurred while we were in the middle of interviewing for this poll. But we’ve gotten used to making this type of disclaimer for practically every presidential poll we conduct,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute

The recent events, however, have shown mixed results with regard to the president’s overall job approval ratings. A Marist poll showed that Trump had dipped to the lowest approval rating — 35 percent — of his presidency (as reflected in Marist’s polling records), while a Quinnipiac University poll indicated that the president’s approval ratings actually rose — from 33 percent to 39 percent — in the two weeks since the university’s last poll.

Generally, President Trump’s overall approval ratings in the polls have trended downward since his inauguration. Even Rasmussen Reports, a poll often touted by the Trump administration as being more accurate, saw Trump’s approval rating fall to 39 percent in late July.

