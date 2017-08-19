‘Days Of Our Lives’ Preview: Did Nicole Kill Deimos Kiriakis In A Halo-Induced Rage? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) killer will be exposed in the next two weeks. Until then, it seems there is another suspect as more memories resurface. In a preview clip released by NBC, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is convinced she murdered her former lover. However, would the network really reveal a huge spoiler like this? Or will she be like Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), who also struggled with the villain, but didn’t actually kill him?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the long-running soap opera.

In the preview clip for Days Of Our Lives, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) proposes to Abigail (Marci Miller). That isn’t the only engagement, though. Sonny also asks Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) for his hand in marriage. As for John Black (Drake Hogestyn), he will get kidnapped by Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall). He finds himself in Bayview, along with the real Marlena Evans. In adjacent padded rooms, they deal with their circumstances.

However, the most talked about scene from the preview clip has to do with Nicole. She will have a memory of struggling with Deimos over a knife. She comes to the shocking conclusion that she killed him in a Halo-induced rage. She is horrified, and with tears in her eyes, she tells Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) the revelation. However, would Days Of Our Lives really reveal such a huge spoiler? Or is Nicole only having a partial memory?

The clip doesn’t show her actually stabbing Deimos. In fact, looking at the clip closely, she is not winning the battle over the knife. During the struggle, Deimos actually has Nicole’s hand bent back a bit, pointing the knife away from both of them.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati would only say that people will find out “who is really responsible.” He also explained that the killer’s identity will affect a love story in a significant way. If Nicole killed Deimos on Days Of Our Lives, it would absolutely affect her relationship. However, if she is guilty of murder, then she won’t get back baby Holly. Fans are counting on her getting custody by the time she leaves Salem. For once, Nicole should have a happy ending.

Chances are that it is someone else that actually committed the crime. Wouldn’t it be ironic if Brady killed Deimos, especially since he wanted to have Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) arrested for the crime? Of course, Eric could be guilty and that would explain why he had the amulet in his room. During the night at Martin House, he did tell Nicole that he might have done something “bad.”

In the latest #DAYS, Brady ransacks Eric's room and makes a surprising discovery.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/khEG50cETT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 15, 2017

There is also the theory that Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) might have done it. She’s been absent for the majority of the month. She is a veteran character and fans are wondering why she hasn’t been around more often. She would also be the last person anyone would suspect.

In the Daytime Royalty Online forums, a fan found on Twitter that someone from the set claimed that Abby killed Deimos. However, that tweet was protected, so there is no way to confirm the information. There are also some who say that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) might be guilty. So many suspects, too many motives, and incomplete and hazy memories make it nearly impossible to predict.

Do you think Nicole killed Deimos on Days Of Our Lives? Or will it be revealed that someone else is responsible for the murder?

