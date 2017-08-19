WWE Rumors: Undertaker’s Surprise SummerSlam Return Could Set Up Major Feud With A Familiar Rival

The WWE rumors kicked into overdrive in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2017, with reports that Undertaker is making a surprise return that could spark a major feud with Roman Reigns.

This week, a WWE fan reported on Twitter that he spotted Undertaker boarding a plane at the Texas Airport headed to New York City, which on Sunday plays host to SummerSlam 2017. There have been rumors circulating for weeks that Undertaker will be making a return to the WWE, with the reports pointing to a showdown with Roman Reigns ahead. Now, there is talk that Undertaker’s return could be something longer than a single match, with a potential feud with Reigns coming up.

Back in April, Reigns defeated Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, leading to what appeared to be Undertaker’s retirement. As Bleacher Report recalled, Undertaker took off his hat, trench coat, and gloves and left them in the center of the ring, an act wrestlers often undertake upon their retirement.

The gear remained in the center even as the ring was taken down, and Undertaker has since been gone from the WWE.

But that is rumored to be changing very soon. After Undertaker’s appearance on a flight to New York, there were widespread rumors that he was headed for a rematch with Roman Reigns.

Me and Undertaker always seem to board the same flight whenever going to NYC, no bs pic.twitter.com/Byo49p0jiW — Jesse Mr GQ Cantu (@Mr_GQ_Cantu) August 18, 2017

It is not just this week that the rumors started. Back in June, Cleveland.com noted that rumors were already swirling about Undertaker’s return to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The report noted that Undertaker underwent hip replacement surgery in April, which could be another explanation for his long absence.

There is now more evidence of a SummerSlam return for Undertaker, and it’s coming directly from the WWE itself. This week, wrestling legend Jim Ross warned that Undertaker is still an active wrestler, which appeared to many to be the company setting the stage for his return.

“Until he says he’s done he’s not done,” Ross said (via the U.K.’s Sun newspaper).

“Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for a lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time.”

Jim Ross Drops Big Hint on The Undertaker Returning to WWEhttps://t.co/eF98cUAXwv pic.twitter.com/gNFup5CLYP — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) August 19, 2017

It’s not entirely clear what role Undertaker would play at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns is scheduled for a Fatal 4-Way match for the Universal title, facing off against Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe. If the WWE rumors are true and Undertaker does make an appearance, there are some commentators who believe it could be an extended feud with Roman Reigns rather than a one-off match.

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images]