‘GOT’ Spoilers: Cersei Lannister’s Pregnancy Gives Clues To Her Death, Will She Die In Childbirth?

GOT Season 7 spoilers tease that Cersei Lannister’s pregnancy announcement could be a clue to her demise. Apparently, the spoilers suggest that she could die during childbirth before Season 7 series finale.

When Cersei shared the good news that she is with child again, it’s safe to say the Game of Thrones fans jaw dropped. Many viewers are still grossed out by the idea of a brother and sister having sex, while others think that Cersei is probably lying about being pregnant. PopSugar reported that Cersei fate might be sealed and this new baby could be the one that kills the evil queen.

In Season 5, a young Cersei was warned about the misery that awaits her by a witch named Maggy the Frog.

“Everyone wants to know their future, until they know their future. You will never wed the Prince, you will wed the King… You’ll be Queen, for a time. Then comes another — younger, more beautiful — to cast you down and take all you hold dear… The King will have 20 children, and you will have three… Gold will be their crowns, gold their shrouds.”

Almost all of her prophecy has come to pass. Cersei married a king, Robert Baratheon (who fathered many bastard children). She had three children — Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen — all of which passed away. Two younger queens have threatened her reign. Cersei killed Margaery Tyrell in Season 6. Now, Daenerys Targaryen is a grave threat to her. Based on the prophecy from Maggy the Frog, it could mean that Cersei’s pregnancy could end in her death.

In George R.R. Martin’s fourth book, A Feast For Crows, Maggy’s prophecy includes another line and clue to Cersei’s demise.

“And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar [High Valyrian for ‘little brother’] shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

Many of the Game of Thrones viewers believed that it was a reference to Jaime strangling Cersei, but the GOT spoilers suggest it isn’t that cut and dry.

There are so many ways her child could kill her. She could have a miscarriage and suffer complications. Perhaps she has a healthy full term baby but dies in childbirth. If that is the way Game of Thrones writers writes the storyline, it would still mean her younger brother was ultimately responsible for her death because he impregnated her.

If Cersei dies during childbirth, it would be a strong reference to how her mother died. The queen’s mother died during Tyrion’s childbirth, something she has blamed him for most of his life.

It’s still a mystery on how Cersei will die, but many Game of Thrones fans believe that her pregnancy announcement is a huge clue that her death is near. Do you think Cersei is really pregnant? If so, do you think she will die in childbirth?

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO.

