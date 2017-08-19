‘BB19’ Host Julie Chen Speaks Out On The House Letting Paul Run The Game And The Jury Starting To Form

BB19 is an unpredictable and volatile game. That is what keeps superfans tuning in year after year. Julie Chen has been hosting the show since Season 1 and understands what it takes to be a winner. In a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on how things are shaking out in the Big Brother house.

According to Julie Chen, Paul is a very different player than he was last year. In BB18 he was all about friendship. This season, he has become almost a villain in the game. The majority of the BB19 houseguests aligned themselves with him early on and have not wavered. They listen to him and execute a plan he has devised week after week. Julie Chen said that the houseguests are currently just letting him waltz to the winner’s circle.

She told ET Online that the double eviction that just took place was “predictable.” Paul had already prepared his alliance for the possibility of having to quickly name nominees and a replacement nominee. Even though it was a double eviction night, the plan went off without a problem.

As for Cody’s exit, Julie shared that she felt he was simply ready to be out of the BB19 house. So much so, that she felt if he had not been evicted, he may have chosen to self-evict. As for Elena, she and Mark were the only ones surprised when she was unanimously voted out. As the first two members of the Jury House, each could potentially be unpredictable votes at the end. Cody wouldn’t want any of them to actually win and may just blindly throw a vote because he is required to. Elena, on the other hand, has a mean streak that may lead to a vote to get revenge rather than for who played the BB19 game the best.

Julie is ready to see a shakeup in the game. She is hoping they start really playing Big Brother and stop following Paul. As the Jury members grow and the BB19 houseguests leave, there will be no choice but to begin to vote out alliance members. Someone needs to have the nerves of steel and put Paul on the block. Christmas may have the opportunity this week if Matt or Josh is able to win the Power of Veto. The plan is to backdoor Mark but what if she put up Paul? Julie Chen feels that Alex may be the one that actually makes that move later in the game. As Paul’s closest ally, she could use him to further her game, then cut the cord.

Julie Chen is ready for more bold moves and less of the Paul show. If he is sitting there in the Final Two, he will have played the game well, but could he get the Jury votes to win this time?

