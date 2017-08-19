‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Angry At Baby Daddy Chris Lopez After He Bails On Baby Lo

While Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend has been praised in the media for stepping up to care for Kail and Baby Lo after it was expected he would bail on them, it was recently reported from an insider that Kailyn is furious with him because he’s started to show signs of not being interested.

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 kept mum about the father of her baby for a long time after announcing her pregnancy because she was afraid he wouldn’t be interested in participating as a father. However, she was pleasant surprised when he showed up to the child’s birth and has been coming over to care for him. He even broke his silence on Twitter by stating that he loved looking in his child’s eyes.

However, this bliss seems to be short-lived, as it was recently reported that Kail is furious at Chris because he promised to come by and look after Baby Lo on Thursday and he never showed. According to an insider close to Kail, the Teen Mom 2 dad didn’t even call her to let her know he wasn’t coming, which made Kailyn even madder than she was before.

The insider claims that Kail is trying to remain calm and not let her issues with him get in the way of allowing him a relationship with his son. It was reported that Kail hoped the pair might reunite one day and raise Baby Lo together, but it looks like that isn’t happening.

Baby Lo ???? #motherhustler @day1.creations @sweetees_ @b_savy @stackedcollection A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry has had her fair share of issues on Teen Mom 2 with the fathers of her other two children, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3. She recently divorced Lincoln’s father after a couple of years of marriage, and many suspect that Kail cheated on him with Chris Lopez while he was deployed.

Although fans already know that her relationship with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, didn’t work out, she will still be appearing on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Star Edition with him. The series will debut this October. It was reported that Kail was already ready to bail on the Teen Mom 2 dad when they signed up for the show, but that he really wanted things to work out.

Nothing compares ???? #motherofboys #momx3 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]