‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Throws Baby Shower For Jeremy & Audrey, See Tori’s Sweet Handmade Gift

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting a baby girl this month, and, as Inquisitr recently reported, she could arrive at any moment!

To help Jer and Auj get ready for the big day, Jeremy’s mom, Amy Roloff, threw the happy parents-to-be a baby shower on Roloff Farms on Friday (Aug. 18).

Amy mentioned the shower for her first granddaughter when she shared an Instagram photo of her first grandson–Zach and Tori Roloff’s son, Jackson–on Saturday. In the adorable selfie, a beaming Amy is seen holding Baby Jackson on her lap. The well-dressed 3-month-old is sporting some cool shades, and Amy said that she “just can’t get enough time hanging out” with the little guy. She also said that the photo was taken at Jeremy and Audrey’s baby shower on the farm.

Little People, Big World fans know that Amy loves to entertain, so the shower was undoubtedly a huge success, and you just know that Auj and Jer received lots of wonderful gifts for their baby girl.

In fact, Tori Roloff also took to Instagram on Saturday to show her followers the lovely present she gave her brother- and sister-in-law at the shower. In the photo, Audrey and Jeremy are seen holding up a large, framed print of a Bible verse which reads “She is more precious than rubies. Proverbs 3:15.”

Best of all, Tori apparently made the print herself!

“I got to practice some of my sign making for Jer and Auj’s baby girl!!” she wrote in the post. “I am so excited to meet this little one!”

Of course, Tori will be able to see her niece as often as she’d like. Jeremy and Audrey just moved into their brand new Portland-area house after weeks of renovations–and it’s just two miles from Tori and Zach’s place! That means that Auj and Jer’s bundle of joy will get to grow up alongside Baby Jackson. Meanwhile, grandma Amy and grandpa Matt Roloff are less than a half-hour away on Roloff Farms.

Whenever Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter finally arrives, she’s going to have an ideal environment in which to grow up. What a lucky baby girl!

Are you looking forward to the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s daughter? Are you going to be able to handle the first photo of Baby Jackson with his brand new cousin? Tell us in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]