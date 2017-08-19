Georgia Mother Didn’t Report Boyfriend’s Sexual Abuse Of Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Because She Was Too Busy

A Georgia mother told police she knew that her boyfriend was sexually abusing her 6-year-old daughter, but that her life was just “too hectic” to report the abuse.

The woman pleaded guilty this week to two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, the New York Daily News reported. The woman, whose name was not released in order to protect the identity of her young daughter, allegedly knew that the abuse was taking place for months before the girl finally told another adult.

The report noted that the girl’s grandmother brought her to a hospital in 2015 after learning that the girl had been abused the previous year. At the hospital, the girl informed a social worker that the mother’s boyfriend had massaged her legs and then took off her pants, touching the girl’s genitals.

The man, Damylo Morrow, was convicted this week of sexual battery, though a jury acquitted him of a child molestation charge. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

When investigators spoke to the young victim’s mother, she told them that the girl had informed her of the abuse the previous year but that she did not believe her daughter’s allegation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The woman also told investigators that she didn’t report the abuse because her boyfriend was already in jail on an unrelated charge and because “she had a hectic work schedule.”

GEORGIA MOM TOLD COPS> She Was Too Busy TO REPORT HER 6YR OLD DAUGHTER BEING RAPED BY HER BOYFRIEND DAMYLO MORROW https://t.co/vyBm2EBf7O — ERIC WRIGHT™???????????????? (@therealeric916) August 18, 2017

There was also evidence that the woman was actively trying to cover up the abuse, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“When the child and her mother later went to Norcross Police Department headquarters for an interview with a detective, they were placed in an interview room to wait. While in the interview room, the mother told the child to say that Morrow never touched her, the release said.”

This is now the second viral story this week of a mother accused of endangering the welfare of her young child. In Florida, police arrested Brandy Lerma and accused her of driving drunk while her child was sitting in the backseat without a seatbelt. As the New York Daily News reported, a witness saw the woman driving erratically and called police, saying he was worried that the woman was “going to kill someone.”

Police found the woman’s vehicle swerving between lanes and sometimes driving in both lanes at once, the report noted. She was pulled over and arrested, and allegedly told police that she had taken a mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs.

Deputies said Brandy Lerma informed them that she had "two fireball drinks," along with Percocet, Xanax, a… https://t.co/1VSswgSFdG — HopatcongAgainstDrug (@HAD_HopatcongNJ) August 18, 2017

The woman convicted of failing to report her boyfriend’s sexual abuse of her 6-year-old daughter was sentenced to eight moths of probation and will only be allowed to have supervised visits with her daughter.

