Malik Mohammad Ali On Facebook: Everett Glenn Miller, 45, Changed His Name To Ali Before Gunning Down Officers

Everett Glenn Miller changed his name to Malik Mohammad Ali, which is the name listed on Ali’s Facebook account. As seen on the Malik Mohammad Ali Facebook page, Malik has (Glenn Miller) in parenthesis in his Facebook header. Malik is the man who has been accused of shooting two police officers in Kissimmee, Florida, according to Heavy. One of those police officers, Matthew Baxter, has died. According to police, Ali ambushed the officers when the 45-year-old, who was once a Marine, surprised the officers so quickly that they didn’t have time to get a round off.

Now the man who only recently changed his name to Malik Mohammad Ali is having his Facebook page examined by readers who want a clue as to Ali’s mental state of being and thought process prior to attacking the officers. A former Marine named Darren Hightower spoke to Heavy about his time in the service with Malik and confirmed to the publication that the Facebook photos of Ali were the same man known as Glenn Miller from the days he knew him. Ali’s Facebook page shows Malik’s rage over racism in the U.S., with recent Facebook posts about Charlottesville showing his anger over the situation.

Malik Mohammad showed his disgust with racism by posting memes of Martin Luther King Jr. saying to not march forever but to shoot back. Other writings spoke of black people waking up and only poking a dog that has been tied up for a period of time before the chain breaks. America was called racist and evil on Ali’s Facebook page. Mere hours prior to the shooting, Ali’s Facebook page shared posts about white nationalists in police departments. Anti-Trump Facebook posts also appeared on Malik’s Facebook page.

On Facebook, Ali wrote that he wasn’t a Muslim, despite his recent name change, and that he didn’t believe in Jesus either. Now Ali faces charges of first degree premeditated murder. Previous addresses for Ali include ones in the Tampa Bay area, as well as Riverview and Dover. The 27-year-old Baxter, and Officer Howard, who backed up Baxter, initially arrived at an area that is known for drug activity, Palmway Street and Cypress Street, when they encountered Ali. Some type of scuffle may have happened, which ended up claiming the life of Officer Baxter.

