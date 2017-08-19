‘Vicious Leftists’ In Seattle Greet Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones By Dumping Coffee On Him

Seattle, home to Starbucks, is known for being a left-leaning city of coffee enthusiasts, and residents recently greeted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in what they felt was an appropriate manner: by dumping coffee all over him. Jones is the man responsible for creating the website Infowars, a place that loudly proclaims that there is a war on for your mind, and Alex is there to reclaim it.

Alex Jones has built his career around propagating wild conspiracy theories, such as boldly stating that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre of 26 children in 2012 was really, in fact, nothing more than a hoax designed by gun-control advocates.

Other theories Jones believes is that the government is responsible for turning children gay in a desperate attempt to control the population of the United States and that Barack Obama is the secret head of Al-Qaeda, according to Newsweek.

The liberal residents of Seattle are not likely to take kindly to conspiracy theories like these and apparently are not enamored with Donald Trump’s open support for Alex Jones and Infowars either. However, Jones still decided to visit Seattle on Friday and when he did, he had a Periscope video feed running as he took to the streets. Alex Jones asserted that Seattleites were nothing but slaves and robots and explained that the CIA had hatched a plot to assassinate Donald Trump.

The Seattle Times reports that Seattle residents responded to these revelations from Alex Jones with their own derisive comments, something that allegedly infuriated Jones. The Infowars host began chasing down passersby and insisting that they speak to him on camera. One bicyclist outright refused to engage with Alex Jones, explaining that it wasn’t his style to speak to racists.

As Alex Jones continued his rampage through the streets of Seattle, one resident decided that he had finally had enough and took his thermos full of hot coffee and dumped it all over Jones, an event that Alex immediately tweeted.

Vicious Leftists Attack Alex Jones with scalding coffee in Tolerant Seattle! See the video.. https://t.co/9Hm0c7hh2c — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 18, 2017

After the inevitable exchange that followed between Alex Jones and the coffee-thrower, Jones announced that liberal Seattleites are all in league with jihadis and clearly hate the West. He also admitted to being proud of his coffee-soaking.

“Quite frankly, it felt wonderful, it was like a hot bath. That’s what this is all about is being baptized in the truth and seeing these guys being forced to awaken. These are literal goblin forces we are up against.”

One Seattle resident tweeted to the Seattle Police Department, asking them whether they had received any reports of Alex Jones terrorizing the city. The police department got into the spirit of his visit also, suggesting that he might be an actor rather than the real Infowars host.

We haven’t received any official reports. As far as we know that could be an actor playing Alex Jones. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 18, 2017

The Seattle Police Department was most likely mocking the recent claim by Alex Jones that those attending the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12 were probably just actors, according to The Hill.

“I mean, quite frankly, I’ve been to these events, a lot of the KKK guys with their hats off look like they’re from the cast of Seinfeld. Literally, they’re just Jewish actors. Nothing against Jews in general, but they are leftists Jews that want to create this clash and they go dress up as Nazis.”

While Alex Jones and Infowars may have a legion of disciples, Friday’s clash shows that none of these reside in the coffee-loving city of Seattle.

[Featured Image by Dan Callister/Getty Images]