Kailyn Lowry Reveals That Jenelle Evans Leaked Her Pregnancy On Social Media

Jenelle Evans has come under hot water from more than one cast mate of Teen Mom for her fan page leaking information about their personal lives. In the newest episode of Teen Mom 2, to premiere on Monday, Kailyn Lowry accuses Jenelle of leaking the fact that Kail is expecting to the public before she’s ready to divulge the information herself.

Kailyn Lowry says that she wanted to have control over her own story about her totally unexpected pregnancy. But when she got online to share the good news, she found out that Jenelle had already sent a tweet congratulating her on her newest addition.

Kail’s pregnancy was also high risk, and the mother-of-three has suffered a miscarriage in the past. She claims she wanted to ensure that everything was fine with the baby at the 20-week scan before she let the cat out of the bag, but Jenelle did it for her.

After the leak, Kail shared the news with fans on her blog, knowing that there was nothing she could do about it. She says Jenelle claims she heard about the pregnancy from the crew, but Kail doesn’t believe the crew would leak information like that to another cast member.

Kailyn Lowry recently gave birth to Baby Lo, the name she refers to the child she and ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez share. The mother-of-three faced a lot of drama and hate for the timing of the baby’s birth, especially since it was so close to her divorce from ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

She kept the identity of the father of her third child private for a long time to avoid any kind of issue, as she wasn’t sure he would actually be in her child’s life. So far, the new father seems to have stepped up to the plate and has been there for Kail, which is something neither she nor anyone else really expected. It was stated previously that Kail didn’t even know if he would attend the birth, but he was photographed exiting the hospital with her and their new addition. She has also stated that she isn’t going to pursue any kind of formal legal custody agreement.

