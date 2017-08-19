‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Curious About His Ex-Wife’s Mystery Lover, Katie And Wyatt Make Love

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will ponder Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) new mystery man during the week of August 21. Little does he know, Katie’s new man is his son, Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks). According to the Bold and the Beautiful weekly promo, Bill shows up at Katie’s place and could catch his son and ex-wife in bed together. It looks like a great week ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

Bill Questions Katie About Her New Man

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Bill grills Katie about her new man. Bill seems to believe that he has a say in his ex-wife’s life. He questions who she is seeing and Katie refuses to answer.

Bold and the Beautiful fans cannot wait until Bill discovers the scoop. The best part is, he will not be able to stop the couple from seeing each other. However, if Katie is honest with herself, she will have to admit how complicated their relationship could be to her young son. Katie wonders how she would introduce their relationship to him: “This is your brother, and also your future stepdad?” Stay tuned to Bold and the Beautiful to see how it plays out.

Wyatt And Katie Hit The Sheets

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt and Katie finally hit the sheets. The happy couple enjoys each other’s company, so why shouldn’t they enjoy a roll in the hay? However, their lovemaking session is interrupted by Bill. He crashed the party, so to speak, by showing up at the most inconvenient time at Katie’s home.

When Katie sees Bill in her home, she flips out. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate she instructs Wyatt to hide in her bathroom. Katie may pretend she was napping and ask Bill why he showed up unannounced. Will Bill suspect that Katie wasn’t alone?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will continue to press the issue with both Wyatt and Katie. He cannot understand why they won’t tell him who they are seeing. Will Bill put it all together and assume they are dating each other? Perhaps, but it isn’t likely, at least not yet.

Do you think Bill will discover Wyatt and Katie are seeing each other? If so, will he have a problem with it? Share your opinion about Bold and the Beautiful in the comments section below and come back later for more B&B spoilers, news, and casting updates.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]