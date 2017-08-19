Square Enix has finally revealed the official release details for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT coming to PlayStation 4 consoles. The fighting game spin-off of the popular role-playing video game is set to officially hit the shelves on January 30, 2018.

Avid fans of the Final Fantasy franchise will have a chance to experience the new PS4 title prior to its release next year by signing up for the Closed Beta stage that is commencing a few days from now. For those interested, make sure to act fast as closed beta registration for the PS4 title is accessible only until tomorrow, August 20. Sign-ups are done through this Square Enix’s Dissidia Closed Beta page.

If you are able to secure a Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Closed Beta code, remember the following details as well: the closed beta can be downloaded via the PlayStation Network from August 25 to September 1 PDT and it will be playable starting August 25, 9 p.m. PDT until September 3, 9 p.m. PDT.

Aside from these Closed Beta details, other release information has been shared by Square Enix including all the editions of the game. Options for gamers planning to purchase Dissidia Final Fantasy NT are the Digital Day One Edition ($60), the Digital Deluxe Edition ($85), the Steelbook Brawler Edition ($60) and lastly, the Ultimate Collector’s Edition ($189.99), all available now for pre-order, according to Square Enix’ blog post.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT launches January 30, 2018 on PS4! The forces of light and darkness gather again. pic.twitter.com/HKiSRqpDDI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 18, 2017

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Day One Edition comes with the base game as well as the MINI soundtrack, which offers six songs and will be available for immediate download once pre-ordered. The Digital Deluxe version, on the other hand, will have all the contents of the Day One edition plus the Season Pass regularly priced at $29.99.

The Season Pass offers six additional playable characters together with their regular outfit (with two color variants for each character). Two additional weapons for each of these additional characters are also provided by the Season Pass.

As for the Steelbook Brawler Edition, three different versions are available that shows “3 characters on the front, 3 characters on the back.” Gamers can only get one and could be for free, only if they pre-order the base game. This version is in limited stock and available only at certain retailers.

Meanwhile, the most expensive edition of Dissidia, the Ultimate Collector’s Edition, comes with the Collector’s Box featuring the Final Fantasy characters, a hard-covered 80-page artbook, official soundtrack (15 songs), an exclusive Ultimate Collector’s Steelbook, the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT PS4 game disc, and the game’s Season Pass.

Breaking down every edition of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, out January 30, 2018 on PS4. pic.twitter.com/ARc0L6WO2k — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 18, 2017

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT for the PS4 consoles is a team-based brawler (three-versus-three-arena) from Square Enix and Team Ninja of KOEI TECMO GAMES that will feature “seamless gameplay” and more than 20 well-known Final Fantasy characters. The online play will require PlayStation Plus membership from gamers.

[Featured Image by Yuya Shino/Getty Images for Tokyo Game Show]