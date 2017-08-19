‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2’ Star Fighter Assault Trailer Debuts With Epic Action Through The Eras

A leak of the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 trailer leaked overnight Friday, forcing Electronic Arts to officially release it today. The video reveals some epic space battles in the new Starfighter Assault mode that takes players through all three different eras of the Star Wars universe. It also features a surprise appearance for the mode at the end, and possibly another.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be featured at the Gamescom convention starting next week in Cologne, Germany. DICE and Electronic Arts plan to showcase the new Starfighter Assault mode on Monday, August 21, with a massive battle between popular livestreamers such as Jackfrags, The TacticalBrit, and more.

More will be revealed at Gamescom but what has been confirmed so far is that Starfighter Assault is an objective-based, multi-stage battle. The trailer shows all the various models of starfighters through the three eras along with heroes for each. Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, and Darth Vader are present in the original era. Meanwhile, the sequel era mentions Dameron Poe but does not reveal a First Order hero. Finally, the prequel era features Darth Maul prominently and sneaks in Yoda at the very end. There is also a female voice heard pointing to the possibility of Ahsoka from the Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series.

Here are the locations for the Starfighter Assault mode shown during the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 trailer.

The Unknown Regions – Resurgent Star Destroyer (sequel era)

Endor – Death Star Debris (original era)

Fondor – Imperial Shipyard (original era)

Ryloth – Lucrehulk Battleship (prequel era)

Kamino – Research Outpost (prequel era)

The 2015 Star Wars: Battlefront reboot was heavily criticized for not including space battles at release. DICE has obviously learned from that mistake with four of the five locations shown during the trailer set in space.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is currently slated for a November 17 release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the multiplayer, it will feature a single-player campaign that bridges the gap from Return of the Jedi to The Force Awakens as players take the role of an Empire special forces operative.

A beta planned for October will give PS4, Xbox One, and PC players a chance to try out the new Starfighter Assault mode along with the new Galactic Assault mode. The Star Wars: Battlefront 2 beta will be released for those who pre-order on October 4. It will open to the public on October 6.

[Featured Image by DICE/Electronic Arts]