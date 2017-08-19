‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rumors: Who Has Confirmed They Are Leaving The Show In The Midst of Rumored Exits?

Alaskan Bush People fans have had a hard time getting solid answers about the beloved Brown family. When the news broke of Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis, the close-knit family needed some privacy to deal with it all themselves. As Billy Brown had said, her illness changed everything.

There are dozens of Facebook groups dedicated to Alaskan Bush People and the Wolfpack. One, in particular, has been able to keep up with the Browns and share the inside story, however. “Alaskan Bush People Exposed” has kept fans updated on what is going on in real-time, rather than eight weeks behind as the episodes are.

According to Monsters & Critics, there have been so many rumors that the Brown family has relocated to Colorado together after Ami Brown’s chemotherapy and radiation treatments were complete. The Facebook group debunked that rumor, however, with a post on Snapchat. Gabe is in a luxury hotel room, getting a facial, when Rain captures the moment. They are definitely still in California. Gabe has refused to take part in the filming of the remainder of the shows for Season 7, sparking rumors that he has quit the show and won’t return if there is a Season 8. This has not been validated or confirmed by the Brown family, Alaskan Bush People, or the Discovery Channel.

Fans have been discussing a recent photo floating around the internet of Noah Brown and his fiance, Rhain. Many have speculated that he has no plans to return for a possible Season 8, but again, this is rumor and there has been no solid confirmation.

Nice work Noah! A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushpeople) on Dec 30, 2015 at 6:20pm PST

Here we go again… A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushpeople) on Dec 16, 2015 at 7:02pm PST

Alaskan Bush People fans wished Bam well when he left the show in the pursuit of love. Currently residing in North Carolina, he has been seen on some of the Season 7 episodes, as he stands by his family. He has not committed to a return if Season 8 becomes a reality.

As it stands right now, the Brown children rumors of leaving the show are simply that — rumors. Discovery Channel has not responded to interview requests and Alaskan Bush People have not made anything official. The family is extremely close and will need each other as Ami Brown battles stage 4 lung cancer. It is an emotional time for them with that alone, then add the stress of a cross-country move, and receiving medical treatment in yet another state. The family is in a huge state of turmoil, and fans shouldn’t expect major announcements regarding Season 8 until they are a bit more settled. Right now, they are adjusting to changes in every aspect of their lives.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]