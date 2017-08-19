Melania Trump’s Instagram Gets Reactions To 2017 Kennedy Center Honors Absence: Is Melania Hiding From Public?

First Lady Melania Trump has been missing so much from the public eye lately that Google Trends noted searches for “Where’s Melania today?” coming in hot and heavy to their search engine, as reported by the Inquisitr. Folks searching for Melania took comfort in the fact that they would see Melania and President Trump at the Kennedy Center Honors, according to the New York Times. The 2017 Kennedy Center Honors were scheduled to be taped on December 3 and air on CBS on December 26. However, folks can continue to type “Where is Melania?” and “What is Melania doing today?” into Google, because it turns out that President Trump and Melania will not show up for the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors after all.

As reported by the New York Times, an announcement from the White House came in on Saturday, which stated that President Trump and Melania would indeed not show up to the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors, with claims that Melania and President Trump wanted to allow those being honored at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors to celebrate being honored without the “political distraction” of Melania and President Trump’s presence. The choice to skip the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors comes amid a controversial week for the White House.

Melania’s Instagram page shows a tribute to Charlottesville, with Melania urging people to share their thoughts without hate in their hearts. With Steve Bannon recently leaving the White House and returning to Breitbart amid talk of a “war,” the announcement about the absence of Melania and President Trump from the 2017 Kennedy Center celebration is gaining attention on social media. It will be only the fourth time in 40 years of Kennedy Center celebrations that a president will not attend. The Kennedy Center has been proactive in ongoing conversations with Trump’s White House regarding certain celebrities who said they wouldn’t attend the White House gala held along with the Kennedy Center celebrations.

Norman Lear stated that he wouldn’t attend the reception prior to the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. The Kennedy Center seemed grateful that Melania and President Trump decided not to grace the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors with their presence, according to the New York Times. By making the choice to skip the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors, Melania and President Trump “signaled its respect for the Kennedy Center and ensures the Honors gala remains a deservingly special moment for the honorees.” President Trump seemed eager to attend the honors, now Melania is getting comments like the one below on Melania’s Instagram page.

