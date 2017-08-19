Gilas Pilipinas Vs. Jordan: Live Stream, Preview, Where To Watch 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas and Jordan are going to battle it out on the final day of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup to determine the seventh place team of the tournament. The Philippines has lost two straight games while Jordan will surely be happy by finishing above the reigning FIBA Asia silver medalists.

It has been a disappointing knockout stage for Gilas Pilipinas after bowing out to South Korea in the quarterfinals. The Philippines followed it up with another loss on Saturday against Lebanon in order to have a shot at finishing fifth, per Rappler. Gilas Pilipinas suffered a 106-87 loss against the hosts and they need to finish the tournament strong.

Terrence Romeo led Gilas Pilipinas in defeat with 19 points, two rebounds, and four assists. Jayson Castro William added 13 points, three boards, and seven assists while June Mar Fajardo had 13 points and two boards in just his second game.

Fadi El-Khatib was unstoppable for Lebanon as the basketball legend put up 36 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Norvelle Pelle added 23 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and nine blocks. Gilas Pilipinas had no answer for El-Khatib and Pelle as they lost their second straight game. A once promising 2017 FIBA Asia Cup campaign turned into a disappointing one for Gilas Pilipinas.

It was a very disappointing performance for Gilas Pilipinas with head coach Chot Reyes getting ejected in the fourth quarter after getting two technical fouls. According to GMA News, Reyes ran into the court to complain a non-call on June Mar Fajardo. The ejection happened with about five minutes left in the game and Gilas Pilipinas down by 18 points.

The Philippines started poorly in the first quarter with Lebanon shooting lights out to take a 27-12 lead. Gilas Pilipinas was able to cut the deficit to as low as five points in the second quarter but it was the closest they can get. The Filipinos won their first three games of the tournament but they failed to capitalize on their momentum to advance into the Final Four.

On the other hand, Jordan is also coming off a humiliating loss to China in their classification play matchup. China defeated Jordan, 86-55, to set up a showdown against Lebanon on Sunday to determine the fifth place team.

Jordan has also lost two straight games as they got blown out by New Zealand in the quarterfinals before the loss the China. They will surely rely on Mohammed Hussein to carry them against Gilas Pilipinas in their final game in the tournament.

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Jordan is scheduled to happen on Sunday, August 20, at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut, Lebanon. The game will start at 3:30 a.m. PST, 6:30 a.m. EST and 1:30 p.m. local time. Fans can also watch the game via live stream on Sports 5 Live and Live Basketball TV.

[Featured Image by Hussein Malla/AP Images]