Prince William To Be King Over Charles? How Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels About Being Queen Of England

Kate Middleton is closer to the throne than she thought. With Prince William rumored to be Queen Elizabeth’s top choice for becoming King of England, Middleton might become the Queen faster than anyone expected. How does she feel about taking the throne in the near future?

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Middleton has mixed feelings about being in charge of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth has not announced her plans to retire just yet, though sources say she is close to abdicating. If she does step down, there’s a chance that William’s father, Prince Charles, will let him take the throne instead.

While Queen Elizabeth might choose William over Charles, an insider claims that she isn’t excited about being in the spotlight. Middleton allegedly wanted to stay out of the media for a couple more years as she continues to raise their children. The couple currently share two children — George and Charlotte — and have talked about raising them in a normal environment for years.

That said, Middleton signed on for the added attention when she married Prince William. Furthermore, Middleton has been taking on extra responsibilities over the past few years, and it seems like she is gearing up to become Queen one day. Unfortunately for Middleton, that day might come a lot sooner than she thought.

According to Mirror, Queen Elizabeth is already making plans to step down from the throne. The only catch is that she’s reportedly thinking about handing Charles the reigns when she decides to retire. Elizabeth is currently 92-years-old and wants to be off the throne by the time she reaches 95. Although a member of the royal family has not confirmed the news, Robert Jobson, a commentator for the family, revealed that Clarence House is already making sure the transition is smooth.

“I have spoken to a number of high-ranking courtiers who made it clear that preparations for a transition are moving ahead at pace,” he explained. “They have all confirmed that a Regency with Charles taking the lead is now, at the very least, a real possibility.”

The regency gives Charles the right to take the throne as the Queen’s oldest heir. Whether Charles will accept the title is yet to be seen. There’s also a chance that Queen Elizabeth serves until the end of her life and doesn’t retire in the immediate future.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]