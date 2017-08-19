It will still be a long wait for Poldark Series 4, but it looks like the cast and crew of the BBC show have recently reunited for a read-through. This means Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson have finally seen each other possibly for the first time since the awkward finale last season.

Naturally, fans are concerned about how Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson will deal with their reunion now that Demelza had cheated on Ross in Poldark Series 3. Is it possible that the actors will feel awkward because of what happened on the show earlier this year? Is it possible that Demelza will eventually leave her husband for Lieutenant Hugh Armitage in Poldark Series 4?

The official Instagram account of Mammoth Screen recently shared an image from the first read-through for Poldark Series 4. The production company chose to stay clear of spoilers but the picture showed that Aidan Turner will be sitting beside Eleanor Tomlinson during the meeting. Naturally, fans wondered how the first three episodes of the show will go now that Demelza has given in to a steamy tryst with Josh Whitehouse’s character while Ross Poldark was away. Will Ross realize that his wife is already having second thoughts about their marriage?

Hopefully, things will work out well for Demelza and Ross in Poldark Series 4. Nevertheless, it looks like certain characters will not be returning in the upcoming season. In Series 3, Captain Henshaw was the unfortunate casualty although the character has survived in the books. Fans were devastated with the thought that John Hollingworth will not be back next year and Debbie Horsfield has expressed frustration over Henshaw’s death. The head writer stated that it was a difficult decision to kill the character off so that the program can continue.

Although Captain Henshaw will not be a part of Poldark Series 4, it looks like Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson will be joined by new characters. Horsfield revealed that one “will capture the imagination of viewers who Ross goes up against.” Someone new could want to dominate the show and possibly cause problems for Demelza’s husband.

Poldark Series 4 is expected to debut on BBC by June next year.

