‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Cane And Juliet Bond After Baby’s Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis, Scott Makes A Move

Young and the Restless spoilers for the weeks of August 21 and 28 tease intrigue, danger, and major revelations.

Cane And Juliet Bond In Crisis

Spoilers for the week of August 21 tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet’s (Laur Allen) anxiety over their baby’s suspected genetic condition brings them closer together. Now we know that the genetic condition doctors suspect the baby might have inherited from the parents is cystic fibrosis, according to CDL.

Juliet shows Cane the results of a recent test by her doctors which show that their expected baby could have cystic fibrosis. She tells Cane that the gene runs in her family and that one of her cousins has the condition. Since Cane doesn’t know whether he carries the gene, he will need to take a test. If he also carries the gene, then the chances that their baby has the inherited condition becomes very high because the two parents are needed to pass it on to their child.

Thus, Cane submits blood samples so that doctors can determine whether their baby has cystic fibrosis.

The challenge facing the two brings them closer together and Lily (Christel Khalil) is upset about it.

Cane Finds A New Ally

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 28 tease that Cane finds a new ally after his partnership with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) fails. He has been trying to make a living selling Brash & Sassy information.

It remains uncertain who Cane’s new partner is. It could be a new person or an old face, such as Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

However, some fans speculate that Cane’s secret partner could be Victoria. The suggestion is unlikely. However, we know that Victoria texts Cane asking him to see her at Brash & Sassy. When he arrives, Victoria sarcastically thanks him for helping her to save the company.

Victoria had torn up the contract with Ben after she saw Cane’s name on a notepad in Ben’s suite. She immediately realized the two were working together.

Victoria now thanks Cane, saying it was his name on the notepad that saved her company from Ben’s scheming. However, she tells him that he is still fired and asks him to leave.

Scott Tries To Rescue Crystal And Tessa

After Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) gets into trouble while trying to find and rescue her little sister Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), Sharon (Sharon Case) consults with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) who reveals that Crystal is Tessa’s little sister. Sharon eventually decides to seek help from Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall).

Y&R spoilers for the week of August 28 state that Scott will likely try to rescue Crystal and Tessa.

Meanwhile, the war between the Abbot brothers, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson), escalates and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) finds herself caught in the conflict. Billy’s plan to punish Jack runs into problems and Jack is furious to learn that Billy is exploiting Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). Y&R spoilers state that Billy might have gone too far as he wages war against Jack.

Billy’s overreach could be related to information about Dina’s past. Dina opens up to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about her past life. Viewers are shown flashbacks.

Spoilers from Daytime Royalty reveal that Jonathan Stoddard plays young John Abbott, Cathy Marks plays a young Dina, Graham Taylor portrays a teenage Jack, and McKayla Dunne portrays a young Ashley.

Mariah Fed Up With Hilary As Victoria Plots Her Attack

Y&R spoilers reveal that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) plots her attack on Hilary. She is still upset about Hilary’s recent low blow. Hilary airs embarrassing footage showing Victoria in a shouting match with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Hilary is unapologetic when Victoria confronts her about it. Hilary’s comments suggest that she is getting back at Victoria over Juliet’s sexual harassment lawsuit.

Victoria might eventually find an ally close to Hilary to help her get back at the gossip maven. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has been under stress lately after Tessa got into trouble while trying to find her sister Crystal. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she won’t be in the mood to tolerate Hilary’s annoying attitudes. Will Mariah become so fed up with Hilary that she teams up with Victoria?

